Sporting KC and long-tenured fitness coach have parted ways

The Sporting Kansas City technical staff will encounter its first subtraction in a few years.

The club “mutually agreed to part ways” with fitness coach Mateus Manoel, it said in a statement. Manoel, who worked under the official title of director of sports performance and science, had been with the team since 2010.

The conclusion of his Sporting tenure was not a direct result of the team’s mounting injury list this season, those with knowledge of the separation told The Star.

When asked for the reasoning, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said both sides “mutually agreed to pursue other endeavors at the end of the day.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I have a lot of great memories with Mateus, and that’s what’s in my mind,” Vermes said. “He gave us great service, and I wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Manoel could not immediately be reached for comment, but in a Facebook post, he said, in part, “I leave many good memories here, many good friends and co-workers who shared this same passion for sport and competition that I have. I have no regrets. I know in my heart I gave my best all the time. And I will keep giving it. I know the next opportunity will come soon, and with that will come new challenges and glories.”

While he was in Kansas City, the team won four major trophies — the 2013 MLS Cup, and three U.S. Open Cup championship.

In its first practice since the move, Sporting KC turned to Joey Harty as its head fitness coach. Harty, the assistant this year, joined the organization in 2016 as the Sporting KC Academy fitness coach.

Vermes declined to say if Harty would be the full-time replacement. If the club chooses to pursue outside options, Pinnacle’s rating as the most fully equipped training facility in the league should leave no shortage of candidates.

Among other duties, the team’s fitness coach is responsible for strength and conditioning, weightlifting programs, monitoring the workloads of individual players and recovery plans.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE