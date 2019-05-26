Johnny Russell’s superb hat trick busts Sporting KC out of its winless streak

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell Special to the Star

Johnny Russell walked along the north end line at Children’s Mercy Park, within shouting distance of the Cauldron’s celebration. Eventually, Benny Feilhaber leveraged his way onto Russell’s shoulders, propping his own body into the air.





And so for a second or two, there was Russell, quite literally carrying a member of Sporting Kansas City on his back.

Figuratively, too.

Russell scored his second career hat trick Sunday, busting Sporting Kansas City out of its slump with nail-biting 3-2 victory against visiting Seattle.

Sporting KC (3-4-5) won for the first time since March 30, a stretch of nine matches, seven of them in league play, that spiraled the club to a tie for second-to-last in the Western Conference standings.

Russell triggered the streak’s conclusion. At least on the scoresheet. He is only the second Sporting KC player to record two hat tricks with the club, Eddie Johnson being the other.

And Sporting needed every last one of them. Seattle twice trimmed a two-goal advantage to one — Raul Ruidiaz in the 63rd and Kelvin Leerdam in the 71st — and nearly grabbed the equalizer before Tim Melia went backyard goalkeeper to prevent it, a week after they conceded a game-tying goal in stoppage time. He had another shot squeeze between his legs in extra time but turned around to grab it before it crossed the goal line.

The remainder of the game’s highlights will fall to Russell. And the second goal was precisely that — a highlight. At one point, the freeze frame displayed four Seattle defenders forming a bubble around Russell. He faked a pass to fool a pair of them, then caught the others on their heels, retreating as Russell curled a ball to the far post.

The hat track arrived in the 68th minute, yet another to the far post after Russell received a pass from Kelyn Rowe. Russell opened in the 29th minute, slotting his left-footed shot along the grass. Yohan Croizet, starting at center forward, got the assist.

For the first time this year, Sporting played without striker Krisztian Nemeth, its leading scorer. Nemeth was ejected during the draw against Vancouver, prompting a one-game suspension. With backup strikers Erik Hurtado (knee) and Daniel Salloi (groin) also out, Sporting moved Croizet to the top of the formation. Croizet has started at four different positions this season.

The club also remains without starters Andreu Fontas (calf), Gerso Fernandes (wrist), Graham Zusi (oblique) and Roger Espinoza (knee). The former three all returned to light training last week and could rejoin the lineup in either of the two games during the ensuing week. Sporting hosts the L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday to conclude a three-game home stand before traveling to face Houston on Saturday.

Jimmy Medranda entered the match in the 89th minute, his first appearance since May 20, 2018. A knee injury cut short his 2018.