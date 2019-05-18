Vancouver delivers late gut punch to Sporting KC. The winless skid marches on.

Sporting Kansas City forward Krisztian Nemeth celebrated in front of the crowd after scoring a goal during the match between Sporting Kansas City and the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Nemeth later got a red card, and Sporting and Vancouver tied 1-1. Special to the Star

The makings of a winless streak require a combination of misfortunes. Of bad breaks. Of injuries. And just plain subpar play. Sporting Kansas City has navigated one of five-plus games in every season since its 2013 MLS Cup, stretches when just nothing seems to go right.

In the midst of such a streak on Saturday, another unexpected mishap arrived.

In the final two minutes, so did the gut-punch of an outcome.

Vancouver scored in the 94th minute to draw level with Sporting KC and eke out a 1-1 draw at Children’s Mercy Park, extending Sporting’s winless streak to nine matches.

The streak was within 100 seconds of concluding. In the most unlikely of circumstances.

Sporting KC (2-4-5) showed the best version of itself in more than seven weeks, fully in control for the initial 50 minutes. Even grabbed a one-goal lead that probably could have been two or three.

Then? The setback. Krisztian Nemeth was ejected in the 51st minute for a late challenge in the middle of the field, prompting Sporting to protect for 40 minutes.

Sporting was up for the challenge. At least initially. But Vancouver finally broke through in the 94th minute, Derek Cornelius finding space in the middle of the penalty area for a volley.

Thus, Sporting KC still has not claimed victory since March 30, a stretch of nine matches, seven of them in MLS play.

Nemeth took the game-changing exit in the 51st minute, a deserved ejection for a studs-up and late challenge on Felipe. Nemeth seemed to know the card was coming, pleading with referee Timothy Ford before Ford reached into his pocket. Nemeth hardly argued prior to walking into the midfield tunnel.

He made an impact before the departure. Benny Feilhaber sprung Johnny Russell loose inside the right flank. Russell’s initial shot was stopped, the ball bouncing to Nemeth. He took a touch to put the ball on his right foot and easily tapped it in. Feilhaber, playing in his first home game since Sporting re-acquired him in a trade with the Colorado Rapids this month, didn’t reach the stat sheet on the play, but his pass ignited the jump. Nemeth has seven goals in 10 league starts, the latest helping Sporting to its first halftime lead in five MLS matches.

The tally broke a 223-minute scoreless streak — Sporting was shut out in back-to-back losses to D.C. United and Atlanta United.

The return of captain Matt Besler offered a calmness to the Sporting defense that it hasn’t seen in a month. A return to normalcy, or at least closer to it. Goalkeeper Tim Melia, kept busy during the streak, faced only one shot when the teams were even strength.

Besler was back. The remainder of a lengthy injury list was not. Sporting KC played without Graham Zusi (oblique), Roger Espinoza (knee), Gerso Fernandes (wrist), Daniel Salloi (groin), Andreu Fontas (calf), Jaylin Lindsey (knee), Rodney Wallace (hip) and Erik Hurtado (knee). Midfielder Gianluca Busio returned from the United States under-17 youth national team after helping that team qualify for the World Cup later this year, but after playing 120 minutes on Thursday, he was also held out of the lineup.