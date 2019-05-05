The skid continues: Atlanta routs Sporting KC, which is now winless in past seven

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia deflects an Atlanta United shot away Sunday night at Children’s Mercy Park. The deflection fell to Josef Martinez, who scored to put Atlanta up 1-0 in the 39th minute. Special to the Star

Thirty-five days ago, Sporting Kansas City embraced its role as the standard-bearer for MLS. It stood as the final survivor in Champions League. Its high-flying attack had just recorded the largest output in Children’s Mercy Park history.





But that’s all a long, long time ago now.

Because on Sunday night, that club was hardly recognizable. In its lineup. In its performance. And most certainly — and importantly — in the outcome.

Atlanta is the latest team to take control of a reeling Sporting KC team, handing it a 3-0 defeat on its home field in front of crowd of 18,518 and a national-TV audience.

Sporting KC has gone more than a month without a victory, a 35-day stretch covering seven matches, four of them at home. The once-fortress of Children’s Mercy Park has become consistently penetrable for opponents. Sporting (2-3-4) has won only two of its five home MLS matches.

On Sunday, it wasn’t even particularly close.

It was Josef Martinez in the 39th minute, Ezequiel Barco in the 47th and Martinez once more in the 76th minute. The damage: a rout every bit indicative of the play on the field. Atlanta, the defending MLS Cup champions, held 55 of the possession. It unleashed 18 shots, seven of them on goal. Sporting, meanwhile, went more than an hour without a shot on goal. It finished with just two.

A lineup absent five starters certainly played its part, but the final product from Sporting KC was disjointed and uncharacteristic in its approach. The club has allowed 24 goals over the past 7 matches across all competitions. Five straight opponents have scored multiple goals.

The recent defensive struggles prompted a change in strategy — at least initially. Ignoring its usual high-press, Sporting KC was content to allow Atlanta to take possession and move the ball along its back line. Atlanta held 60 percent of the possession before Martinez opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

After a month of defensive miscues, the first goal arrived after a goalkeeping error. Tim Melia failed to corral the initial shot from distance, allowing the ball to plop six yards in front of goal. Martinez pounced for an easy rebound.

Sporting KC held only 40.2 percent possession in the first half, its lowest in 65 home games dating back to 2015, according to TruMedia Networks.

The strategy to concede the ball aided defensive shape but equally affected the offense. Sporting finished the first half without a single shot on target, leaving keeper Brad Guzan with little work.

The early-season shift in results has coincided with an alteration in lineup, necessitated by a rash of injuries. On Sunday, Sporting KC played without five starters — captain Matt Besler (hamstring), defender Andreu Fontas (calf), midfielders Roger Espinoza (knee) and Ilie Sanchez (calf), and forward Gerso Fernandes (wrist).

Even after an offseason emphasizing the addition of depth, Sporting KC still plugged in center back Graham Smith for his third career MLS start. He paired with Botond Barath in the middle of the back line.

