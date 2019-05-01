Sporting KC winger Gerso Fernandes to undergo surgery on broken wrist

Sporting KC F Gerso Fernandes was a ‘lightning rod’ in 7-1 win over Montreal Sporting KC forward Gerso Fernades was one of many bright spots in a 7-1 defeat of the Montreal Impact on Satruday, March 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sporting KC forward Gerso Fernades was one of many bright spots in a 7-1 defeat of the Montreal Impact on Satruday, March 30, 2019.

Gerso Fernandes is joining the most populous segment of Sporting Kansas City’s roster.

The injured list.

The pacy left winger will undergo surgery Wednesday on a broken wrist, suffered during the club’s 4-4 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday. Fernandes was injured while leaping in the air to try to push a ball across the goal line, landing awkwardly on the wrist.

His timetable for a return will not be known until after the completion of the operation, which should reveal the full nature of the injury.

In his looming absence, Sporting KC will likely turn to Daniel Salloi, who is yet to take flight after a breakthrough 2018 season included 11 goals and seven assists. Salloi, bothered by an ankle injury earlier this season, has been limited to five MLS appearances, all of them in a late-game substitute role behind Fernandes, who was playing perhaps his most effective soccer since joining Sporting KC before the 2017 season.

Now, Fernandes joins a growing list of injured Sporting players. Captain Matt Besler (hamstring), midfielder Roger Espinoza (knee), forward Erik Hurtado (knee) and defenders Jimmy Medranda (knee), Jaylin Lindsey (knee) and Rodney Wallace (hip) are also injured, and none are expected to return over the next couple of matches. Only Besler is in line to return within the next month. The team is also without midfielder Gianluca Busio, who is with the United States Under-17 national team.

It’s losing a valuable piece in Fernandes. In 13 appearances (11 starts) across all competitions, he has four goals and four assists this year. He led Sporting KC with eight goals in 2017, his first year in Kansas City, but dipped to just five in 2018.

“I think Gerso has the best movement off the ball in the league,” Sporting coach Peter Vermes said last month.

Sporting KC plays host to Atlanta United at 8 p.m. Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.

