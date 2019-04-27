In wild finish, Sporting KC comes back to tie New England 4-4

Sporting Kansas City forward Krisztian Nemeth headed home a goal against the New England Revolution in the 33rd minute on Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park. The goal leveled the game at 1-1. Special to The Star

In time, perhaps the entirety of the 90 minutes played Saturday at Children's Mercy Park will live in some sort of Sporting Kansas City lore. Perhaps those who attended or watched will even remember it fondly.





But certainly not for its aesthetics.

Sporting Kansas City erased a two-goal deficit to eke out a 4-4 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday.

In a match that felt enough of a lost cause for the stadium to half empty at halftime, Sporting KC departed with underlying concerns that will at least partially overshadow the satisfying conclusion. Which was this: Krisztian Nemeth scored his second goal of the game in the 83rd minute to help Sporting KC complete a two-goal comeback in the final 25 minutes.

An unusual evening featured a pair of New England ejections, a penalty kick for each side, video replay as a leading character and some ugly, ugly defending. New England (2-6-2) made easy work of Sporting KC’s defense for a 3-1 halftime lead, but a struggling side couldn’t make it stick as Sporting KC frantically — and successfully — fought back. Felipe Gutierrez joined Nemeth in scoring a brace to help ignite the second-half surge.

A much better second half than first.

As the month of April arrived, Sporting KC (2-2-4) stood as the standard-bearer for its league, as the only MLS team still alive in Champions League, as a club that looked every bit of an Western Conference contender.

Some 27 days later, that club looked barely recognizable. In personnel. In performance. And in results.

Sporting KC finished the month without a victory in six matches. It finished with seven men on its growing injury report. It finished with a slew of questions and few answers on its back line, exposed often Saturday night. Sporting KC has allowed 21 goals over its past six games. And the opponent Saturday — the New England Revolution — entered the game with just five shots on goals over the past four outings.

The Revs had no issue finding space in the attacking third, a string of defensive miscues plaguing every goal. Juan Fernando Caicedo scored twice, the first on a collection of errors and the second on failed clearance from center back Abdul Rwatubyaye. That tally prompted an atypical reaction from Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia, who was literally hopping mad.

Justifiably.

But it grew worse. Or at least more frustrating.

Melia actually stopped a penalty kick in the 66th minute, but New England pounced on the rebound not once but twice to extend the margin back to 4-2 after Gutierrez’s penalty had trimmed the margin to 3-2.

New England aided Sporting KC’s comeback cause in the 55th minute, defender Brandon Bye shown a second yellow card to give the home team a one-man advantage. New England defender Jalil Anibaba was also ejected in the 89th minute, another second yellow card.

In a match that ended with eight goals, a spectacular save preserved the final. New England’s Cody Cropper only narrowly kept a ball out of the net with 15 minutes left.

Sporting KC’s lineup absorbed injuries to multiple starters — captain Matt Besler (hamstring) and midfielder Roger Espinoza (knee) joined a list this week that already included outside backs Rodney Wallace (hip), Jaylin Lindsey (knee), and Jimmy Medranda (knee) and forward Erik Hurtado (knee). Ilie Sanchez, who suffered a calf strain this week, was held out of the starting lineup, though he was listed as available off the bench. With Besler out, Andre Fontas slid to the left center back opening, and Abdul Rwatubyaye made his first career MLS start to form the spine of the defense.