Sporting KC
The United States men’s national soccer team is coming to KC. Here are the details
The United States men’s national team is returning to Kansas City for its top competition since failing to qualify for the World Cup.
The Americans will face Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 26 at Children’s Mercy Park. It’s the second half of a doubleheader that will kick off with Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago at 5:30 p.m.
The set of matches will close out group play in the 16-nation tournament, a precursor to the knockout stage. The championship match is slated for July 7 in Chicago.
As Kansas City continues its bid to host a portion of the 2026 World Cup, the national team’s trip will offer a chance for the city prove its worth. Arrowhead Stadium is on a list of potential venues for the 2026 World Cup, which has already been awarded to the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The U.S. men’s national team is unbeaten inside Children’s Mercy Park, posting a 4-0-1 record, but it has not visited the stadium in nearly three years.
