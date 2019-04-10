The United States men’s national soccer team is coming to KC. Here are the details

Could Kansas City be a host city for the 2026 World Cup? Arrowhead Stadium was one of 23 sites included in the joint bid’s official tendering to FIFA, including 17 in the U.S. FIFA will select up to 16 host cities across the continent, though that announcement is at least another year down the road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arrowhead Stadium was one of 23 sites included in the joint bid’s official tendering to FIFA, including 17 in the U.S. FIFA will select up to 16 host cities across the continent, though that announcement is at least another year down the road.

The United States men’s national team is returning to Kansas City for its top competition since failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The Americans will face Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 26 at Children’s Mercy Park. It’s the second half of a doubleheader that will kick off with Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago at 5:30 p.m.

The set of matches will close out group play in the 16-nation tournament, a precursor to the knockout stage. The championship match is slated for July 7 in Chicago.

As Kansas City continues its bid to host a portion of the 2026 World Cup, the national team’s trip will offer a chance for the city prove its worth. Arrowhead Stadium is on a list of potential venues for the 2026 World Cup, which has already been awarded to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The U.S. men’s national team is unbeaten inside Children’s Mercy Park, posting a 4-0-1 record, but it has not visited the stadium in nearly three years.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE