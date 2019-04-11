Sporting KC bows out of Champions League, ending longest run in franchise history

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi (8) attempts to gain control of the ball in front of a defender during the the 2nd Leg of the CONCACAF Champions League match between Sporting Kansas City and CF Monterrey, on Thursday April 11, 2019 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star.) Special to the Star

The internal debate rested with compelling arguments on both sides, leaving Sporting Kansas City’s front office wrestling with how to approach an insurmountable disadvantage. But those familiar with coach Peter Vermes already knew where his preference lied; they knew the factor that would sway him.





Pride.

At least in part, it prompted Sporting to use a top-rate starting lineup Thursday, despite a five-goal deficit in a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series with Monterrey. At least in part, it prompted a sense of urgency for the ensuing 90 minutes, despite the series never actually hanging in doubt.

And perhaps Sporting KC did leave Children’s Mercy Park with a bit more pride Thursday.

But not much else.

Monterrey defeated Sporting KC 5-2 in the second leg of the semifinals to officially secure its spot in the Champions League final.

After winning the first leg 5-0 last week, Monterrey advanced easily on aggregate, a 10-2 margin. In a tournament that covers the continent, Monterrey will play neighboring Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions League final next month.

Winger Gerso Fernandes scored twice for Sporting KC on Thursday, each goal providing his club a first-half lead. Monterrey countered with goals from Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodolfo Pizarro, Miguel Layun, Aviles Hurtado and Funes Mori once more.

But the outcome of the series was not determined Thursday inside Children’s Mercy Park. It was decided seven days earlier inside Monterrey’s 50,000-seat stadium.

Monterrey humiliated a Sporting KC side that privately bought into its chances of becoming the first MLS team to win the modern version of the tournament. In the aftermath of the first-leg loss — and specifically because of the manner in which it came — Vermes called it one of his most disappointing during his Sporting KC tenure.

“I think the frustrating part is we weren’t us,” he had said. “That’s not who we are.”

So that’s why the approach Thursday — Sporting used its entire regular starting lineup — surprised few. If nothing else, the match represented an opportunity to prove it was better than it showed in Mexico. And the never-say-die attitude embedded within Vermes as a teenager, which followed his playing career, which now follows his managerial career, is one in which he spends hours getting his team to adopt.

To be sure, Sporting KC responded with a better showing Thursday, at least initially, generating the better of the chances in the first half before Monterrey’s talent thoroughly overwhelmed the second. Fernandes scored only six minutes into the game. He helped Sporting KC regain the lead in the 29th minute. The club had other chances that didn’t reach the net, including a penalty kick attempt from Ilie Sanchez.

But it was much too little and much too late. There’s a reason no MLS team has won the modern format of the CCL. Because even during a year in which Sporting KC feels it has its deepest and most talented team, in the quest to catch Liga MX, the standard remains.

There’s still a ways to go.

The CCL final will feature two teams from the wealthier and more talent-rich league, separated by just a 20-minute drive.

