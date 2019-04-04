Monterrey all but ends Sporting KC’s Champions League hopes with 5-0 thrashing

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP file photo

The vexation revealed itself as winger Johnny Russell tilted his head toward the sky and screamed toward nothing in particular, as goalkeeper Tim Melia shoved a forward off his body, as captain Matt Besler turned toward the Sporting Kansas City bench seemingly looking for a solution that would not come.

Because for the entirety of 90 minutes Thursday in Mexico, Sporting KC was firmly in a position unfamiliar.

The wrong end of domination. And that’s putting it mildly.

Monterrey overwhelmed Sporting KC 5-0 on its home field in Mexico on Thursday to open a two-game CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series that feels over before it even returns to Kansas City.

Absent a remarkable turnaround next week, the most successful Champions League run in Sporting history is on the verge of extinction, following every one of its MLS predecessors for the past 11 years.

Sporting will play host to Monterrey in the second leg of the semifinal series on Thursday at Children’s Mercy Park — a venue in which it has outscored opponents 15-1. But Monterrey is certainly no ordinary opponent.

Made that clear.

Five days after Sporting KC out-classed Montreal 7-1 in its most convincing outing in years, the gap between MLS and Liga MX was fully on display from the opening whistle to the relief of the final one. Monterrey was better in every facet of the game. It was faster, significantly more dangerous in a match that became stretched and just plain more comfortable with the setting of a Champions League semifinal.

Dorlan Pabon and Aviles Hurtado scored in the initial quarter-hour, and Jesus Gallardo, Nicolas Sanchez and Pabon provided series daggers after halftime, producing a 5-0 scoreline that was representative of the play.

The second leg of the aggregate series will carry over that scoreline. An away goal tiebreaker is in play, leaving Sporting KC in a particularly daunting, if not impossible, position as it returns home.

No MLS team has ever won the modern format of CCL, and Sporting is playing in its first semifinal. In the opening round a month ago, Sporting won a match on Mexican soil for the first time.

A more intimidating environment awaited in Monterrey. Sporting KC succumbed to it.

The first goal was merely a warning shot.

In its preparation for semifinal, Sporting spoke of the danger in Monterrey’s transition. The speed. It showed up early. Pabon, the playmaker in Monterrey’s counter, outran Sporting’s backline, then pushed a shot past goalkeeper Tim Melia, who had come off his line. Just seven minutes into the game, Monterrey had the advantage on its home field.

A sign of things to come. Aviles Hurtado pounced on the aftermath of an ill-cleared cross and tapped the ball into an open net in the 14th minute.

It could’ve been worse in the initial half, and it was in the second half. Monterrey put 11 shots on goal. Even during a night in which he allowed five, Melia made six saves, his game-high in this tournament.

Sporting KC did not place a shot on target in the first hour, finally forcing action from goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero on Krisztian Nemeth’s shot in the 65th minute.