Sporting KC might need to acquire another forward. Peter Vermes is considering it

The longest hiatus in Sporting Kansas City’s season featured a lengthy midweek practice. Coach Peter Vermes said he wanted to better simulate a game-like feel following a layoff nearing two weeks. But even after an intense session, the most authentic element of the practice was the personnel.

Or lack thereof.

Forward Gerso Fernandes was held out for precautionary reasons after a teammate stepped on the back of his leg. Forwards Daniel Salloi and Erik Hurtado were absent from the outdoor training grounds altogether, each nursing month-long injuries.

And suddenly after an offseason replenishing the depths of the roster, Sporting Kansas City’s front line lacks just that. Depth.

“There’s no doubt we’ve lost some guys who really give you something valuable,” Vermes said. “We’ve obviously become a little more thin up there than we were.”

Particularly at one key spot: The No. 9. Krisztian Nemeth has fit nicely into the starting role this year, but Sporting KC acquired Hurtado to serve as the primary backup. In an emergency, they could shift Salloi from the left wing to center forward.

Now? Neither. With Sporting KC approaching five matches in 16 days, both are out, and Nemeth will require a rest.

So what next? Vermes mentioned Yohan Croizet and Tyler Freeman among his options.

But there’s one more: Acquire a player. Sporting KC could tap the transfer market or even look into an in-league move.

It’s under consideration.

“I’m thinking through it,” Vermes said. “What I don’t want to do is panic and sacrifice what I can do long-term. I’d really like to keep that spot (open) because I could do some other things with it that I’m not ready to get into right now.”

The expectation is Fernandes will be available Saturday, when Sporting KC plays host to the Montreal Impact at 2 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

But when it comes to the aforementioned options up top, Salloi will miss another month with his ankle injury. Hurtado was originally projected to miss 2-3 months after knee surgery, though the team is now optimistic he will beat even the short end of that timeline.

Still, with eight months left on the schedule, it’s too early to press Nemeth’s minutes. It helped Sporting KC that he didn’t play while on international duty with Hungary last week. He enters the looming five-game stretch fresh. But someone else will have to play striker during the month of April. Someone else will be counted on as a goal-scoring option.

A rare change in formation could accommodate a new name there. Shorthanded for a match in last year’s U.S. Open Cup tournament, Sporting played with winger Johnny Russell as an underneath forward to provide aid up top to Kharlton Belmar, who is more of a natural wing. It worked, too. Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake 2-0. Vermes acknowledged a willingness to try that once more.

Everything, in other words, is under consideration.

“I’m not going to ask (Nemeth) to play every minute just because other guys are out,” Vermes said. “We’ll have to find a way to make it work. I’ll make it work one way or the other.”