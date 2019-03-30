Count ‘em up: Sporting KC puts on record-breaking show in 7-1 rout over Montreal

With the clamor of a Sporting Kansas City practice engulfing the near field, Gerso Fernandes outlined its perimeter. A calf injury prevented his full inclusion, but he jogged for half an hour to maintain his fitness. Afterward, Sporting coach Peter Vermes asked about his health from across the field, and Fernandes replied with one thumb pointed toward the sky.
“He’ll be ready,” Vermes later said, and then he grinned, almost a revelatory response for what would come Saturday.
Fernandes was the center of attention — though not Montreal’s, apparently — in Sporting Kansas City’s 7-1 rout at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday afternoon.
Without scoring, no less.
His speed tore up the Montreal back line with run after run, highlight after highlight, setup after setup. He assisted twice in a performance that warranted more from the stat sheet.
Krisztian Nemeth recorded a hat trick; Johnny Russell scored twice; and Felipe Gutierrez and Gianluca Busio added others. Nemeth and Russell were the beneficiaries of Fernandes’ assists in the first half, when Sporting KC built a 3-0 lead.
Fernandes actually broke the scoreline 90 seconds into the game, but it was waved off for an offside flag.
No matter. Without it, Sporting KC (2-1-1) still compiled an outing statistically more dominant than it has ever put together. The seven goals broke a club record.
Amazing what rest will do, no?
After seven matches in the initial 25 days of the season, Sporting KC embraced a two-week layoff.
Back to the grind now. The team commenced a stretch of five games over a 16-day period. This wasn’t a bad way to start it. Shortly after the Fernandes goal was negated by video review, the ball stalled 20 yards from goal, Nemeth and Russell swinging their legs back in anticipation.
It wasn’t really a matter of whether the ball would conclude in the back of the net but rather a question of who would place it there. Russell struck it, easily beating Montreal keeper Evan Bush.
The rout was on.
Fernandes was a fixture in it. Montreal had no solution for his movement and ability to race behind its defense. He set up Nemeth and Gutierrez with open goals, though each required deft finishes.
Russell, Nemeth and Busio combined to double the margin after halftime, the largest such margin in team history. Nemeth stuck in the extra point, his first career hat trick, before Montreal finally found the back of the net in the 89th minute.
Nemeth has scored eight goals in seven starts. Russell has three goals over the past two games. Busio punctuated the final with his first goal at Children’s Mercy Park. At 16 years old, he is the youngest goal scorer in the stadium’s history.
