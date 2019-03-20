Sporting KC forward Erik Hurtado undergoes knee surgery

As Sporting KC strives to navigate the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS play, it will be short one of its forwards.

Erik Hurtado will miss 2-3 months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Hurtado, 28, appeared in three Champions League matches over the initial month of the season, starting once. He joined Sporting KC this winter with the plan to be striker Krisztian Nemeth’s top backup.

Without him, the club has no clear insurance for Nemeth. Daniel Salloi has spent time at center forward in his career, but his preferred position is the left wing. Salloi is also nursing an ankle injury he suffered last week. He did not travel with the club to the weekend’s match in Colorado.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Hurtado spent his first six MLS years with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Sporting KC sent two draft picks to Vancouver to acquire him in December. He was intended to be a speed and energy option off the bench, a role he often played with the Whitecaps. He scored 12 goals in his six seasons there.

Hurtado had the successful surgery Tuesday, performed by Scott Luallin, the team’s chief medical officer.

After the week off, its first break of the season, Sporting KC plays host to Montreal on March 30 before traveling to Monterrey for the opening leg of the CCL semifinals four days later.