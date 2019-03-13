How Sporting KC’s Ilie Sanchez handles a letdown is part of what makes him special

Fewer than 24 hours after Sporting Kansas City arrived home for the first time in 12 days, the ensuing practice absorbed something of a jovial tone. Smiles, laughs, evident signs that players were simply happy to be home, sleeping in their own beds for just the fifth night in 2019.

But one of the more upbeat, optimistic personalities in the locker room wasn’t following suit.

“I’m (ticked),” midfielder Ilie Sanchez said as he laced up his cleats, “because of my performance in the last game.”

Two days earlier, Sporting KC had dropped the opening leg of its CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series with Independiente. Sanchez took blame for his role in the 2-1 loss in Panama, though he scored on a penalty kick. Independiente had seized control of the game in middle of the park, space where Sanchez usually offers a calming presence.

There was an inkling to just forget about it. To chalk it up as something that happens to every athlete over the course of a long season. To move on.

Sanchez took a different route. Over the next couple of days, he re-watched the game, taking notes as he critiqued his own performance. When he spotted a positive action in the game, he offered only a proverbial shrug of the shoulders. “That’s how it should be,” he would think.

The point of the exercise was to figure out what had gone wrong. It’s the way he handles disappointment. The worst of his outings receive the most attention.

“After games, for me, what makes it good or bad is the result and the performance of the team,” Sanchez said. “As a player individually, I never think I played well after games, especially when we lose. I try to see where I could have improved or where I didn’t give the best solution for the team.”

When asked about his typically cheery personality in postgame locker rooms, Sanchez explained, “We usually don’t lose.”

But he’s a realist. And quite a harsh critic. Half a decade ago, when Sanchez was part of the Barcelona B team but searching for a new destination, his agent asked him to compile his best performances. He wanted to showcase the clips to interested teams. The agent even brought along video.

“I couldn’t tell,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t like any of them.”

It’s the nature of what drives Sanchez. Of what prevents him from being content, even on the heels of his first MLS All-Star season in 2018.

So when Sporting KC plays host to Independiente at 7 p.m. Thursday to conclude the CCL quarterfinals, he feels prepared for a better outing.

“What soccer gives you is the next opportunity,” Sanchez said. “It’s been every three or four days here, or it’s a week in a normal season. You just have to put your head down, work a little bit harder and do it better in the next game. That’s all what I try to do.”