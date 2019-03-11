After long road back, Zelalem says, ‘I want to fulfill my potential’ with Sporting KC

The frustration progressed to a point in which Gedion Zelalem couldn’t even watch a soccer game without feeling some sort of resentment. He had given most his life to the sport, much of it in a public spotlight, and a once-promising career was stalling with a knee that wouldn’t hold up.





So for several weeks, he just left his TV off. Stopped browsing the Internet for highlights. Avoided social media.

“I’d watch a game and think, ‘I’m not sure I can do that anymore,’” Zelalem said. “So I stopped watching. But I’m happy now. I’m past that stage. I’m ready to move on.”

Nearly six years after a high-profile signing with English Premier League club Arsenal, Zelalem’s search for a career revival landed in Kansas City.

Sporting KC introduced Zelalem as its newest signing Monday, after agreeing to a transfer with Arsenal. Zelalem signed a one-year contract that includes club options for 2020 and 2021.

It was last November — 19 months after his knee blew out — that he finally felt healthy again. Finally felt like he could live up to the hype that considered him a future star for the United States men’s national team.

He’s still just 22, after all.

“I’m young ... although I don’t feel young,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been in the spotlight for awhile now. But I want to get going. I want to fulfill my potential.”

Zelalem joined the Arsenal academy as a teenager, leaving behind home in Washington, D.C., though he was born in Germany. He made his debut with the senior team in January 2014, two days shy of his 17th birthday. He was a regular with the U.S. youth national team, a standout even.

The future was bright.

The injuries halted it. While playing with the United States U-20 national team in the 2017 World Cup, he tore his ACL. Six months later, doctors opened his knee back up to remove scar tissue.

The darkest days, he says, arrived as he was on the verge of a return. When he stepped on the field, the pain and aches inhibited his movement. He wondered when — or if — he would feel unencumbered again.

“You have a long future ahead of you still,” his father, Zelalem Wolydes recalls tellin him. “You have to stay optimistic. You’ll be back.”

At long last, he feels he finally is.

Zelalem toured the Sporting KC facilities Monday. He calls America home. A few years ago, he likely wouldn’t have considered playing in his home country, he acknowledged, but the growth of MLS captured his attention.

Sporting KC technical director Brian Bliss placed a call to Arsenal over the winter to express interest. Bliss coached Zelalem with the U-20 men’s national team, and Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes credited him with bringing the deal together.

Zelalem began to study Sporting KC. He watched a full preseason game. Most closely, he kept an eye on the style of play. He considers the possession-oriented model to be an ideal fit. Sporting does, too. It will place him somewhere in the middle of the park.

“The short term is going to be seeing where he is fitness-wise and all that, and then we’ll kind of build him from there,” Vermes said. “The great thing is he’s been in an atmosphere training every day for six months.”

That short term could include some games with the Swope Park Rangers, as the team gets Zelalem acclimated to its system. But the long-term play is to see him benefiting the senior team.

“Although I may have to be patient, I think I can eventually make a big impact in the team,” Zelalem said. “I feel good now. I’m healthy and ready to go.”