A franchise-first: Sporting KC advances to Champions League semifinals

The initial response was equal parts relief and the release of mounting frustration. Sporting Kansas City striker Krisztian Nemeth actually broke away from his typical celebration, turning around to find one teammate flexing, another yelling toward nothing in particular and one more simply taking a long exhale.
All of it to say this: At last.
After more than an hour of failure to solve Independiente’s packed-in defense, Nemeth finally found the back of the net in the 74th minute, the opening of the flood gates in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-0 victory Thursday in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.
A long-awaited breakthrough at Children’s Mercy Park will send Sporting KC through.
After dropping the first leg of the series 2-1 last week, Sporting KC’s comeback secures a spot in the Champions League semifinals for the first time in franchise history. It will play Mexican-club Monterrey on the road in the first week in April to open a two-game aggregate scoring series, then play host to Monterrey in the second leg the following week.
Sporting KC will serve as the flag bearer for its league. All three other semifinalists — Monterrey, Tigres and Santos — reside in Liga MX. No MLS has ever won the modern format of the tournament.
“I don’t think we were gonna be denied today, “Sporting coach Peter Vermes said, adding, “This is a big moment for our club.”
Sporting KC toiled with its own fate. It unleashed 20 shots — 10 of them on goal — without a reward for the first 73 minutes.
A statistical anomaly had one primary responsible party — Independiente goalkeeper Jose Guerra. He made 12 saves in the game.
After Nemeth finally got one into the net in the 74th minute, the score was tied on aggregate, but Sporting was already in position to advance with the away goal tiebreaker.
No need for the tiebreaker. Roger Espinoza secured another goal just seven minutes later, and Nemeth scored a second in the 86th minute, a sudden onslaught of goals that erased a night of frustration.
Because for an hour, Guerra was the man of the night. After the game, Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia walked the length of the field to shake Guerra’s hand, acknowledgment from one shot-stopper to another of an incredible performance.
Guerra’s best save came on Graham Zusi’s free kick in the first half. Zusi began backpedalling, like a three-point shooter admiring his shot. But Guerra sprawled into the frame at the last moment, getting a hand to the shot and tipping it over the bar.
In a steady rain and even more consistent wind inside Children’s Mercy Park, Independiente strategized a defensive posture for 90 minutes. It finished the first half with zero goals, zero shots on goal, zero shot attempts, zero crossing passes in the final third and zero corners.
There were plenty more chances for Sporting in the initial hour. Guerra once sprinted out of his goal to contest a pass, but Nemeth beat him to it. With two defenders blocking the target, Nemeth sent a shot wide.
Johnny Russell had a pair of chances alone with Guerra, but the keeper stopped each, one with his face. Fernandes hit the outside of the post with one attempt. Felipe Gutierrez connected on a 20-yard blast targeting the upper 90, and Guerra responded with yet another save. Five minutes later, Gutierrez was alone at the penalty dot. Save. Rebound. Off the post.
To be fair, it was a self-inflicted position. Sporting KC was choppy in that first leg on an unfamiliar slow turf, and Vermes was perplexed by his team’s lack of movement. Independiente pounced on turnovers and flipped two of them into goals and the 2-1 victory, putting Sporting in a must-win scenario Thursday.
Sporting had rested eight backups in the first game of the series. It was full throttle with its personnel on Thursday. Well, for a bit. Daniel Salloi was injured on a tackle, and Gerso Fernandes replaced him in the 21st minute.
