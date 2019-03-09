Sporting KC set to acquire 22-year-old Gedion Zelalem from Arsenal

Sporting Kansas City’s template for sustained success features a roster flush with young, developing talent mixed with veteran overseas acquisitions.

The latest addition will be a bit of both.

Sporting KC will acquire 22-year-old midfielder Gedion Zelalem on a transfer from English Premier League club Arsenal, sources told The Star. The deal is pending MLS league-office approval.

Zelalem, once considered something of a prodigy destined for United States national team stardom, would join Sporting KC later this month. He is traveling to Kansas City to attend Sunday’s match against the Philadelphia Union. International hype has hovered over his career, receiving a noticeable bump after he inked a contract with Arsenal in 2014.

A subsequent extension is set to expire this summer, but his transfer will not include a fee, sources said. The contract with Sporting would run through the end of 2019, with the club having a pair of one-year options for 2020 and 2021.

It equates to something of a trial run.

What needs proving in the coming months? His health. Zelalem is a considerable talent who could slot into a variety of roles, but he has been unable to find consistent playing time, his development impeded by injury.

The ability has never been questioned, with foreign and domestic scouts alike gushing over his potential since his early teenage years. Zelalem, who turned 22 in January, joined Arsenal’s academy before his 16th birthday.

He was on the path for the senior U.S. national team and represented the country at the U-20 and U-23 levels. As a member of the U-20 team, he played under assistant coach Brian Bliss, who is Sporting Kansas City’s technical director. Although Zelalem was born in Berlin, Germany, he emigrated to the United States in 2006 and attended high school just outside Washington, D.C. He pledged to the U.S. national team in 2015.

The latest injury arrived while representing the Americans. Zelalem suffered a serious knee injury while playing in the U-20 World Cup in summer 2017. That sidelined him for more than a year — including nearly all of 2018 — and required surgery to repair torn ligaments. He returned to action last November for the Arsenal U-23 team and most recently appeared in two games last month.

Zelalem has played multiple positions throughout his career, but Sporting KC views him primarily as a holding midfielder, where the club regularly pencils IIie Sanchez into the lineup. In the more distant past, he has also slotted as a left winger and central midfielder. He is known for his ability to play with the ball.

Sporting could opt to offer him minutes with the Swope Park Rangers in the immediate term, but he would figure to train with the senior team, with an eye on him contributing there.

Although he has been an Arsenal player for more than four years, the club loaned him Rangers F.C. in Scotland and later to VVV-Venlo in Netherlands.