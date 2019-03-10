Tim Melia comes up big once more: Sporting KC beats Philadelphia in MLS home opener

The ball rests 12 yards from goal, only 36 feet separating a striker and a goalkeeper. At a glance, the penalty kick looks impossibly difficult for the latter.

Tim Melia has had a way of tilting the odds during his Sporting Kansas City tenure.

Once more Sunday.

Sporting KC defeated Philadelphia 2-0 Sunday afternoon its home opener, a penalty kick save from Melia preserving a shutout.

After Ilie Sanchez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Philadelphia midfielder Marco Fabian was offered the same chance half an hour later. Melia robbed him of it, a dive to his right to punch away the shot.

None in MLS have been better at it since Melia’s arrival in Kansas City in 2015. He has stopped eight of the 20 penalty kick attempts he’s faced here, a 40 percent clip that more than doubles the league average. The stoppages lead MLS during that time frame.

It was the opening highlight of his reel Sunday. But it wasn’t the lone one. He made four saves in the game, his third shutout across all competitions in five matches in 2019. At one point, after diving to stop a header, Philadelphia captain Alejandro Bedoya put his hands on his head, seemingly in disbelief about the save, before tapping Melia in recognition of the play.

The day was his.

But it will long be a memorable one for Gianluca Busio, as well. Sporting KC thrust Busio into its lineup, making him the youngest player to start an MLS match in Children’s Mercy Park history. Busio will be 16 for another two and a half months. His place in Sunday’s lineup derived from Roger Espinoza’s one-game suspension, served after receiving two yellow cards a week ago.

Sporting KC finished Sunday with a man advantage after Fabian saw a straight red card for stepping on the chest of Johnny Russell with half an hour left to play. Graham Zusi clipped the crossbar on the ensuing set piece from 20 yards out.

Sporting doubled the lead anyway. But it required some aid from Philadelphia. Gerso Fernandes sent a crossing pass into the six-yard box, and Philadelphia defender Jack Elliott deflected it into the back of the net.

The opening goal came in the 11th minute. On the aftermath of a seemingly broken chance for Sporting, Philadelphia defender Auston Trusty shoved Gianluca Busio in the back in the penalty area. It drew an immediate whistle that sent Ilie Sanchez to the dot, and he converted for the second time this year.

Sporting had lost back-to-back matches, its MLS opener followed by the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals with CA Independiente.

It plays host to Independiente to conclude the CCL series, trailing 2-1 in aggregate scoring.