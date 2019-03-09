Why Johnny Russell’s second year with Sporting KC could be even better than the first

A few days after it ended, Johnny Russell packed his belongings from a year most unique, and he flew home to Scotland with his wife and 1-year-old daughter. Before he left, he received some particular instructions from Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes.

“No soccer,” Vermes insisted.

“No problem,” Russell replied.

His body had little left to give. Mentally, he was exhausted.

Russell played 17 months of professional soccer without a break. He joined Sporting KC in January 2018 on a transfer from Derby County, an English club that was already in the midst of its season.

When Derby County concluded the 2018 schedule in May, Russell’s new team in the Midwest was just getting started, six months left on the docket.

“Physically, I was running on empty a little bit at the end,” Russell said. “Mentally, as well — just getting yourself in that mindset every day can be tough at times.”

Although Russell loved his first year in Kansas City — his words — he had talked about getting home for months. He had not seen friends and extended family members in more than a year.

But the trip suddenly felt abrupt. Sporting KC fell one game shy of reaching the MLS Cup in Russell’s first year in Kansas City. It was a satisfying introduction from an individual standpoint. He recorded 10 goals and 10 assists. It was unfulfilled otherwise.

It made the time off all the more necessary.

“I needed a break,” Russell said. “I didn’t hang around after the season. I went home right away. The way it ended, I think we all needed to just get away.”

For two weeks in Scotland, he did virtually nothing. Those were the instructions from Sporting KC trainers. Rest. He took a trip to the Scottish Highlands in the northern region of the country. He hung out with friends.

No soccer, as directed, until three weeks later he attended a game to watch a couple of buddies play. The itch began to return.

By the time he flew back to Kansas City in January, he was ready.

“From the short time I’ve known him, he’s been a warrior,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “From a physical perspective, he can put himself under a lot. He’s also mentally very strong, but I think every player needs to get away for a little bit, and then that hunger always comes back. That break was really important for him.”

Off the heels of winning Sporting’s offensive player of the year honor in his first season, Russell has set a high bar for Year 2 in Kansas City. He was one of only 11 MLS players to reach double digits in both goals and assists in league play.

Sporting KC plays host to the Philadelphia Union at 2 p.m. Sunday in its MLS home opener.

Physically, Russell says he’s more prepared for this season. He’s coming in fresher, and he’s also coming in with some experience within the system.

In 2018, he missed most of preseason. It resembled cramming for a final exam as he sought to integrate into Vermes’ style of play.

In 2019, he walked in with the answers. He knows his role. He knows what the league has to offer.

And after the way last year ended, he arrived with some motivation, too.

“From that point of view, I think everyone came back flying and ready to go — it wasn’t just me,” Russell said. “I think we’re all looking forward to the year and trying to get deeper than we did last year.”