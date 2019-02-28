Sporting KC has implemented a unique approach to its match in altitude in Mexico

For more than a month, Sporting Kansas City used a warmer climate in the Southwest to practice and prepare for the 2019 season. But one of its top training techniques transpired while players were asleep.
From their hotel rooms in Scottsdale, Ariz., players altered their bedtime routines at the request of coaches. Before they fell asleep, they pulled individual enclosures over their heads and chests. They flipped on a switch, and air pumped into the devices.
Sporting KC is traveling to Toluca, Mexico, for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League series Thursday. Toluca has an elevation of 8,750 feet. Thus, Sporting KC players have spent nearly a month sleeping with the upper halves of their bodies inside the plastic, see-through tents that sit on top of their hotel beds.
The altitude setting in the tents gradually accelerated over the course of the preseason until they were breathing in air that mimicked 11,200 feet. The goal is to acclimate the body so it’s not a complete shock to the system when they step onto the field Thursday for their second game of the season.
“The first few nights were fine when we were only at about 5,000 feet,” Sporting KC defender Seth Sinovic said. “Toward the end, when it was past 11,000, that was a little more difficult. You find yourself waking up in the middle of the night.”
During the offseason, Sporting KC’s front office made a point to throw resources toward competing in the CC. They added depth to the roster to offer coach Peter Vermes the opportunity to rotate lineups. The team began the preseason a week earlier.
But one of the biggest hurdles, Vermes determined, would be the road environment in Toluca. American teams do not historically fare well in Mexico in the Champions League. The altitude in this case was yet another inhibitor.
The tents are a measure to counter the unfamiliarity. Sporting KC also spent the past four days training in Albuquerque, N.M., which has an elevation of 5,300 feet.
“It’s not going to be perfect, but it could at least take some of the edge off when we get to Mexico,” Vermes said. “We did all the stuff we normally do, but we were trying to adjust to the altitude a little bit along the way. Hopefully we won’t be shocked by the (elevation) in Mexico.”
Some Olympic athletes have used the tents. The United States men’s national team bought and used them before some international games, including when Matt Besler and Graham Zusi were with the team. But “I didn’t play in that game, so it was tough to tell” if it worked as advertised, Zusi said. Besler didn’t appear in the ensuing match, either.
So as for the effectiveness, the real answer awaits Thursday. Sporting KC is leading the series 3-0, with the scoreline from the opener carrying into the second leg.
“This will be a real test to see how much of a difference it makes,” Zusi said. “There were times late in the cycle when we built up where you can feel the effects. You’re just more aware of your breathing. But when you get out, it feels pretty normal. We’ll just see how it works.”
