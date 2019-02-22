Sporting KC

Sporting KC investigating collapse of a stadium railing following Thursday’s game

By Sam McDowell

February 22, 2019 03:41 PM

Wess Security inspect the railing failure near the visitor’s tunnel and put up caution tape after Thursday’s night’s Sporting Kansas City match against Toluca at Children’s Mercy Park.
Wess Security inspect the railing failure near the visitor’s tunnel and put up caution tape after Thursday’s night’s Sporting Kansas City match against Toluca at Children’s Mercy Park. Ryan Weaver Special to The Star
Wess Security inspect the railing failure near the visitor’s tunnel and put up caution tape after Thursday’s night’s Sporting Kansas City match against Toluca at Children’s Mercy Park. Ryan Weaver Special to The Star

Sporting Kansas City is investigating what caused one of its lower-level stadium railings to collapse after Thursday night’s match.

As Toluca, the visiting team, exited the Children’s Mercy Park field at the southwest tunnel, its supporters reached over the railing to greet players. The railing collapsed, and fans fell from the lower-level stands onto the field. One fan was taken to the hospital but has been discharged, the team said.

Here is the club’s statement:

“The safety of all fans is paramount and is a responsibility that we prioritize. The club is thoroughly investigating what occurred following the conclusion of last night’s match that resulted in a few minor injuries, which included one fan receiving treatment and being discharged from a local hospital. Stadium personnel and team medical staff responded to assist within seconds. Engineers and contractors have been out already today to inspect fan areas in advance of the team’s next home match on March 10.”

Sporting KC plays host to Philadelphia on March 10 in the MLS regular season opener.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

sporting-kc

Sam McDowell

Sam McDowell covers Sporting Kansas City, the Royals, Chiefs and sports enterprise for The Star.

  Comments  