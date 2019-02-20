Get to know the 2019 Sporting Kansas City team and how it was built

Sporting Kansas City opens the 2019 schedule Thursday at Children’s Mercy Park, playing host to Deportivo Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions League. The MLS regular season is just 10 days away.
Let’s take a look at the club’s depth chart:
GOALKEEPERS
Tim Melia
Age: 32
Height/weight: 6-1, 190
How acquired: Signed in December 2014
What you should know: He was the MLS goalkeeper of the year in 2017, then recorded more shutouts (13), saves (106) and wins (18) in 2018.
Adrian Zendejas
Age: 23
Height/weight: 6-5, 185
How acquired: Signed in December 2016 after playing with the Swope Park Rangers the previous season
What you should know: Has never appeared in an MLS match but did win two U.S. Open Cup matches in 2018. If Melia gets a day off this year, Zendejas will be the guy.
Eric Dick
Age: 24
Height/weight: 6-5, 205
How acquired: Drafted in the first round (No. 13 overall) of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft
What you should know: Has never played for Sporting KC. Made 15 appearances for Swope Park last year, his first professional season, and posted four shutouts.
RIGHT BACK
Graham Zusi
Age: 32
Height/weight: 5-10, 160
How acquired: Drafted in the second round (No. 23 overall) of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft
What you should know: Made the MLS All-Star team for the sixth time last summer. His transition to right back has revolutionized the way Sporting KC plays. Zusi was one of four MLS players to play every possible minute last year.
Jaylin Lindsey
Age: 18
Height/weight: 5-8, 155
How acquired: Signed a homegrown contract in September 2017
What you should know: The homegrown up-and-coming talent made his MLS debut last year at left back, starting six games, but his natural spot is on the right side. He’s a regular with the United States youth national teams and is likely to be called up for the U-20 World Cup in May.
LEFT BACK
Rodney Wallace
Age: 30
Height/weight: 6-0, 175
How acquired: Signed as a free agent in December 2018
What you should know: He’s likely to get the first crack at the starting job. Like Zusi on the opposite side of the back line, Wallace played primarily as a winger before moving to outside back. He has 26 career MLS goals, splitting time in D.C., Portland and New York City.
Seth Sinovic
Age: 32
Height/weight: 5-10, 170
How acquired: Signed in May 2011
What you should know: Prolonging the cycle, Sporting KC once again provided Sinovic with early-season competition at left back last year before he won the job late in the season, starting 19 matches. The Rockhurst High School graduate has won four trophies with Sporting KC.
Jimmy Medranda
Age: 25
Height/weight: 5-8, 150
How acquired: Joined Sporting KC on loan in August 2013 before signing in February 2014
What you should know: Will be out until at least June with a knee injury suffered last year. Upon his return, he could be a depth piece on all three lines, but Sporting KC is likely to take it slow with him.
CENTER BACK
Matt Besler
Age: 32
Height/weight: 6-0, 170
How acquired: Drafted in the first round (No. 8 overall) of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft
What you should know: He has served as the captain for five years and last season became the franchise’s all-time leader in games played and games started.
Andreu Fontas
Age: 29
Height/weight: 6-1, 190
How acquired: Signed in August 2018
What you should know: The starting right central defender after the departure of Ike Opara, Fontas is known for his play on the ball. His athleticism won’t match Opara, but he could contribute to Sporting KC’s preference to highlight possession play.
Botond Barath
Age: 26
Height/weight: 6-2, 165
How acquired: Signed in December 2018
What you should know: He spent his entire career playing for his hometown club in Budapest, Hungary, before moving to Kansas City in the winter. Third on the center back depth chart, he should see minutes.
Abdul Rwatubyaye
Age: 22
Height/weight: 6-1, 175
How acquired: Signed in February 2018
What you should know: The first Rwandan player to join an MLS club. In six professional seasons, he won three Rwanda Premier League championships. He’s represented the national team 22 times.
Graham Smith
Age: 23
Height/weight: 6-3, 186
How acquired: Drafted in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft
What you should know: Made two appearances in his first MLS season. He will likely spend the season with Swope Park.
MIDFIELDERS
Ilie Sanchez
Age: 28
Height/weight: 5-11, 170
How acquired: Signed in January 2017
What you should know: A rock in the midfield, Sanchez was one of four MLS players to play every available minute. He scored his first career four goals last season while taking over penalty-kick duties. Barring injury, he figures to lead the team in minutes played.
Felipe Gutierrez
Age: 28
Height/weight: 5-7, 145
How acquired: Signed as a designated player in February 2018
What you should know: He won the MLS player of the month award in his first month in MLS, but then he missed more than three months with a sports hernia injury. Gutierrez is Sporting KC’s highest-paid player.
Kelyn Rowe
Age: 27
Height/weight: 5-8, 150
How acquired: In a three-way trade, Sporting KC acquired Rowe in December 2018
What you should know: A player Sporting KC has tried to pry loose for quite some time, Rowe joins the club after seven seasons with New England. He had a down year in 2018 (1 goal, 2 assists), but he gives the team an extra attacking option in the midfield.
Roger Espinoza
Age: 32
Height/weight: 5-11, 170
How acquired: Drafted in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the 2008 MLS SuperDraft. After two years overseas, he returned in January 2015.
What you should know: In his age-31 season, Espinoza set career-highs in goals (three) and assists (nine).
Gianluca Busio
Age: 16
Height/weight: 5-7, 135
How acquired: Signed a homegrown contract in August 2017
What you should know: The top prospect from Sporting KC’s academy, Busio became the third-youngest player in league history to start a match. He scored once and also had an assist. He is a regular in the United States youth national team system and should be part of the U-17 World Cup this summer in Peru.
Wan Kuzain
Age: 20
Height/weight: 5-10, 160
How acquired: Signed a homegrown contract in April 2018
What you should know: He made his MLS debut last season as a teenager, scoring once in three starts. His primary position is a defensive midfield role.
WINGERS
Johnny Russell
Age: 28
Height/weight: 5-10, 168
How acquired: Transfer from English club Derby County FC in January
What you should know: His first MLS season couldn’t have gone much better, with Russell winning the club’s offensive player of the year honor. He had 10 goals and 10 assists and recorded the eighth hat trick in club history.
Daniel Salloi
Age: 22
Height/weight: 6-1, 150
How acquired: Signed a homegrown contract in January 2016
What you should know: The Hungarian native had a breakout season in 2018, leading the team with 11 goals in MLS play and 16 across all competitions. He added seven assists.
Gerso Fernandes
Age: 27
Height/weight: 5-8, 140
How acquired: Signed in January 2017
What you should know: After leading the team with eight goals in 2017, Fernandes saw a dip in playing time in 2018 but still finished with five goals and five assists. He will be rotated in and out of the starting lineup.
Yohan Croizet
Age: 27
Height/weight: 5-10, 170
How acquired: Transfer from Belgian club KV Mechelen in December 2017
What you should know: As a designated player last year, Croizet didn’t provide the expected infusion into the offense, finishing with three goals and three assists. He can play on the wing or atop the midfield and also spotted a start at left back in last fall’s playoffs. Won the club’s goal of the year for a game-winning volley in an Open Cup match.
STRIKER
Krisztian Nemeth
Age: 30
Height/weight: 5-11, 165
How acquired: Sporting KC traded allocation money and a draft pick for Nemeth in August 2018
What you should know: The most successful season of Nemeth’s career came in his first stint in Kansas City in 2015, but he has struggled thus far in his return to MLS, scoring twice in the past 18 months. Sporting KC has opened up the starting striker job for him.
Erik Hurtado
Age: 28
Height/weight: 5-10, 185
How acquired: Sporting KC traded two draft picks to acquire Hurtado in December 2018
What you should know: The speed stands out most about Hurtado, who spent the past six seasons with Vancouver. He will be a change of pace option off the bench.
Tyler Freeman
Age: 16
Height/weight: 5-10, 150
How acquired: Signed a homegrown contract in October 2018
What you should know: In his first true professional season, Freeman will see most of his minutes with Swope Park. He’s capable of playing striker, winger or attacking midfielder. He’s the second-youngest player in club history.
