Former Sporting KC homegrown Kevin Ellis to sign with Kansas City Comets indoor team

Kevin Ellis is coming back to Kansas City to continue his soccer career.

But he will be donning a different jersey upon his return.

Ellis has agreed to a three-year contract with the Kansas City Comets, a source told The Star. The deal is expected to be announced Friday.

Ellis, 27, was the second homegrown signing in Sporting Kansas City history. An Oak Park graduate, he spent seven years with the Major League Soccer club before they parted ways late in the 2017 season.

The agreement with the Comets marks a new endeavor, a move to indoor soccer that figures to trump the extension of his MLS career. The Comets play in the Major Arena Soccer League. They are in second place in the South Central Division. They play host to the Milwaukee Wave on Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

After his departure from Sporting KC following the 2017 season, Ellis latched on with the Chicago Fire in 2018 but finished the year with D.C. United. He totaled 22 appearances between those two clubs.

His breakthrough MLS season came in 2015 with Sporting KC, when he took over as the team’s starting center back after an injury to Ike Opara. He made 26 starts that year, scoring four goals. His tenure in Kansas City ended abruptly, after the two sides agreed to take a leave of absence from each other late in the 2017 season.



