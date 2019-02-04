Check out Sporting Kansas City’s new jerseys

Sporting Kansas City will stick with the “Sporting Blue” for its primary jerseys in 2019.

With a few wrinkles.

The club unveiled the new look Monday ahead of a season launch party. The tops have a Sporting Blue base, with the customary dark indigo accent coloring, but they also feature dark gray diagonal stripes across the chest. The shorts match those gray stripes.

Roger Espinoza dons the new Sporting KC primary jersey. Courtesy of Sporting KC

Sporting KC will keep its black secondary jerseys for a second straight season after they were unveiled in 2018.

The new primary jerseys will go on sale at 6 p.m. Monday during the club’s annual launch party at Nelson-Atkins Museum. They will be available for purchase at the MLS store at 8 p.m. Monday.

Sporting KC will likely wear the new look for the first time in the season opener on Feb. 21, when it plays host to Deportivo Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions League. Sporting begins MLS play with a trip to Los Angeles FC on March 3. The MLS home opener is March 10 against the Philadelphia Union.