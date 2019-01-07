Here’s Sporting Kansas City’s MLS schedule for 2019

The quest to finish atop the Western Conference for a second straight season will fittingly start with a trip west.





Sporting Kansas City will open its 2019 schedule on March 3 at Los Angeles FC in front of an ESPN audience. It will return home to host Philadelphia on March 10.

Sporting KC plays its first competitive match of 2019 in the CONCACAF Champions League, hosting Deportivo Toluca FC on Feb. 21 in the Round of 16.

MLS released every team’s full league schedule Monday afternoon. The schedules are condensed from years’ past, with the league trying to conclude the season a month earlier. MLS Cup is slated for Nov. 10. Sporting KC closes out the season with a trip to FC Dallas on Oct. 6.

For its 17-game home schedule, Sporting KC will play nine matches on Saturdays, five on Sundays, two on Wednesdays and one Thursday match. Nine games will be nationally televised, with the remainder on Fox Sports KC, which returns at the club’s local TV partner for the third straight season.

In the league’s 24th season, Sporting KC faces each member of the Western Conference twice (home and away) and each Eastern Conference team once.

Recently-traded striker Diego Rubio is slated to return to Children’s Mercy Park on Sept. 21, when Sporting KC plays host to the Colorado Rapids. That would also mark Kei Kamara’s return to Kansas City. Sporting KC will make its first trip to expansion-side FC Cincinnati on April 7.

Sporting KC 2019 MLS schedule

March 3: at LAFC, 7 p.m., ESPN





March 10: Philadelphia, 2 p.m., Fox Sports KC

March 17: at Colorado, 8 p.m., Fox Sports KC

March 30: Montreal, 2 p.m., Fox Sports KC

April 7: at FC Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN

April 14: New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m., FS1

April 20: at San Jose, 9 p.m., Fox Sports KC

April 27, New England, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

May 5: Atlanta, 8 p.m., FS1

May 12: at D.C. United, 6 p.m., FS1

May 18: Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

May 26: Seattle, 5 p.m., FS1

May 29: LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

June 1: at Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

June 7: at Toronto FC, 7 p.m., Fox Sports KC

June 23: at Columbus Crew, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

June 29: at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m., Fox Sports KC

July 3: LAFC, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

July 6: Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

July 13: at Vancouver, 9 p.m., Fox Sports KC

July 20: FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

July 26: at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 4: at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1

Aug. 10: Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Aug. 14: at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Aug. 17: San Jose, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Aug. 22: Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 31: Houston, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Sept. 7: at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Sept. 15: at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Sept. 21: Colorado, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Sept. 25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports KC

Sept. 29: Portland, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports KC

Oct. 6: at FC Dallas 3 p.m., Fox Sports KC