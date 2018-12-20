First two matches of Sporting Kansas City’s 2019 MLS schedule revealed

Sporting Kansas City will open its 2019 MLS schedule much like it concluded the 2018 one.

A date with Los Angeles FC.

Sporting KC is set to travel West for its regular season opener on March 3, a meeting of two of the top three finishers in the Western Conference this season.

A week later, Sporting KC returns to Children’s Mercy Park for its home opener against Philadelphia on March 10. Both dates are Sundays.

The league announced only home openers for all 24 teams Thursday. The full 34-game schedules are expected to be released next month.

Sporting KC will actually embark on its 2019 campaign two weeks earlier. It is competing in the CONCACAF Champions League, a 16-team knockout tournament that starts Feb. 21. Sporting KC plays host to Mexican side Deportivo Toluca FC in the opening leg on Feb. 21 before traveling to Mexico on Feb. 28.

Sporting KC concluded the 2018 regular season with a 2-1 victory against LAFC that clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. It later advanced to the Western Conference Finals, losing to the Portland Timbers.