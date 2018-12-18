Sporting KC trades striker Diego Rubio to Colorado for Kelyn Rowe, allocation money

For the second time in 18 months, Sporting Kansas City is trading away its presumed starting center forward.

Sporting KC agreed to a three-team trade Tuesday that will send striker Diego Rubio to Colorado and Kelyn Rowe and $300,000 in allocation money to Sporting KC. Rowe, 27, arrives in Kansas City via New England, where he has spent all seven seasons of his MLS career.

“He’s a guy that we have always admired from afar and someone we think can play multiple positions as a midfielder or as a winger,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said in a statement. “We also want to thank Diego for his contributions to our team over the last three seasons, and we wish him the best in the future.”

One year after trading Dom Dwyer prompted a months-long search for a starting striker, Sporting KC has lost the two men who replaced him most often in 2018. Earlier this winter, Khiry Shelton turned down a contract in favor of pursuing opportunities overseas.

Rubio, 25, alternated starts with Shelton over the final half of the season. He was most productive off the bench, scoring four of his eight goals in a substitute role. He added another important goal in the Western Conference semifinals against Real Salt Lake.

But like Dwyer before him, Rubio is set to enter the final year of his contract, part of the motivation behind the move. Sporting KC acquired him as a young designated player from Chile in March 2016.

Rubio scored eight goals in 2018 and six in 2017, totaling the 14 goals in just 1,791 minutes. He also had six assists this year.

Rowe is a former No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft and has made 214 league appearances since his debut that season. He’s perhaps best known for his versatility, playing on all three levels, though is preferred position within the Sporting KC system is likely as a midfielder. Rowe’s statistics fell in 2018, recording just one goal and two assists over 27 appearances, 18 of them starts. In his seven-year career, Rowe has 29 goals and 40 assists.