Former Sporting KC, Seattle defender Brad Evans retires after 12 MLS seasons

At some point years down the line, as MLS defender Brad Evans is rehashing his playing days, he will need only to point toward his trophies as the status of his success.

If only that were his style.

Evans is a locker room presence known to downplay the importance of his own impact, which virtually requires ignoring the trend between the teams on which he played.

Championships.

Two MLS Cups. Four U.S. Open Cups. Two Supporters’ Shields.

The long, accomplished career officially came to a close Monday, when Evans announced his retirement from a 12-year career in MLS, his last season coming as a member of Sporting Kansas City.

“The last 12 years have been an absolute privilege,” Evans said in a statement provided by Sporting KC. “There are so many teammates, players, coaches and fans who I am excited to thank. I’m extremely proud to have represented Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City and the United States and appreciate every opportunity I have been given.”

Evans was best known for his time in a Seattle uniform, where he played 200 league matches, the second most in franchise history. He served as the Sounders’ captain.

But it’s the totality of his career — which began in Columbus — that speaks loudest. His eight major trophies are tied for the fifth most in MLS history. He also made 27 appearances for the United States men’s national team.

And whichever locker room he stepped into, he became an immediate favorite, a player intent on making his teammates better.

“Brad is a guy who any team would love to have on the field and in the locker room,” Sporting KC defender Graham Zusi said. “His resume and trophy case speaks for itself, but his attitude and ability to bring a group together make him an incredible teammate. I feel lucky to have shared the field with him, even if only for a short period of time.”

The final season of Evans’ career was one of frustration, injuries preventing him from taking the field in his lone year in Kansas City. Sporting KC added him as a depth piece and a veteran presence in the locker room. He was praised for the latter, particularly from a batch of teenagers on the team, but his on-field contribution was quite literally nil. He did not play a single minute.

“Brad was an excellent professional during his time with us and throughout his career,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said in a statement. “He was a great player and teammate and strengthened the culture of every club he played for.”