‘I’m very excited.’ At long last, Dom Dwyer is returning to KC ... as a visitor

Four years ago, Dom Dwyer was strolling through Kansas City International Airport when an employee at the security gate stopped him. “You shouldn’t have gotten a yellow card for that selfie,” she said.
Dwyer, then Sporting KC’s striker, laughed at the comment relating to a viral goal celebration from days earlier. By then, this sort of interchange had become a regular encounter. A player known for his production on the field was just as prominent for his personality. He was a fan favorite in Kansas City, a recognizable face on a MLS club jockeying for a bigger slice of the local sports community pie.
And then, suddenly, he was gone. Traded to Orlando City in the midst of a playoff race.
On Saturday, more than one year since the deal, Dwyer will make his long-awaited return to Kansas City. Sporting KC plays host to his new club at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.
Dozens of former players have returned to the stadium later in their careers, but perhaps none with more anticipation, none with more fanfare and none with a better resume of success in a Sporting KC uniform.
“He was a big part of our club and a great teammate, and he’s a good friend of mine, so it’s going to be exciting to be on the field with him and go up against him,” said Sporting KC captain Matt Besler, who figures to be matched against Dwyer often Saturday.
“I can tell you right now he’s going to be excited. He’s going to want to come in and get a win and score a goal, so we’re going to have to do a good job on him because he’s a big part of their team and kind of the focal point of their attack.”
The Star’s request to speak with Dwyer this week was not fulfilled, but he told reporters in Orlando on Thursday, “I’m very excited to go back to Kansas. It will be a very fun atmosphere, and obviously it’s a place I’m very familiar with, you know, but I’m just very excited. Looking forward to it.”
Dwyer left last summer as the second leading scorer in Sporting KC history. In 22 years, nobody has scored more in a single season for the club than Dwyer did in 2014, when he tallied 22 goals.
His departure was abrupt and a surprise to those not privy to stalled contract negotiations. Sporting KC pulled the trigger on the deal in July 2017, acquiring $1.6 million in allocation money, the largest sum ever exchanged in an MLS trade.
Dwyer has since signed the extension in Orlando. He is making $1.38 million in guaranteed compensation, according to figures released by the MLS Players Association, the highest-paid player on his team.
“When Dom left, it wasn’t a bad situation. Actually, it was a very amicable one,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “It was probably going to be difficult for us to pay him what he was looking for. By making the trade, not only did we get resources to do other things, but he also go what he was looking for. So I think it fit both worlds.”
During his tenure in Kansas City, Dwyer’s public persona was a bit of an enigma. Although at times he sought attention, in many occasions he went out of his way to avoid it.
But privately, inside the Sporting KC locker room, he was highly-respected. Teammates praised his effort, with Dwyer always prideful of his duty to be the forefront of the club’s high-press.
And even if his style of play began to make for an awkward fit as Sporting KC moved to a more possession-oriented model, Dwyer was always an adept scorer. In one three-year stretch, he scored 50 goals.
He was known to thrive on motivation, whether it be from those who described him as too short, those who didn’t think an English kid from a American junior college was cut out for MLS or those who simply questioned him during a slump. On Saturday, the source of his motivation will be rather obvious.
“If you’re a competitor and you’re playing against your old team, I just think that is part of the equation,” Vermes said. “He’s a competitor. It will definitely be part of the equation. But he also wants to win. He has a winning mentality, and so he’s going to come and give everything he has to the game.”
Even as Orlando City SC is tied for last place in the Eastern Conference, Dwyer remains the same force he was here. He has 12 goals in 18 starts, his best ratio since that record-setting season in 2014.
But Sporting KC has moved on and done so effectively. It is on pace to score 62 goals this year, which would break a franchise record set in 1996.
A portion of the money acquired in the Dwyer trade has been allocated to new acquisitions — Johnny Russell, Felipe Gutierrez, Yohan Croizet and Krisztian Nemeth — as well as the retainment of current players. Earlier this week, Sporting KC signed Besler, Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez to contract extensions. And Vermes said some of the $1.6 million remains the figurative bank account. The effects of the deal, in other words, could last for years.
As does the effect Dwyer had on Kansas City.
“He’s a kid who came from England, went to college here and achieved what he has because he worked hard here. And he deserves that,” Vermes said. “Honest when I say this: I wish all the guys the best when they leave us if they’ve been good to our club. When they haven’t, I’m also being honest, I don’t really think about those guys. And that’s the truth. I think you have to give good service to the place you’re at, and I know that he did that here.
“I’m always interested to see how he’s playing. I hope he plays well against everybody else ... but I hope he doesn’t play well against us.”
