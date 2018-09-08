Sporting KC silences Dom Dwyer, beats Orlando in striker’s return to KC

A couple of moments before the opening whistle, Dom Dwyer walked to the opposing bench to greet his former manager. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes embraced him with a long hug, a reunion of a relationship that thrived for a half-decade. The two had not conversed for 14 months, after a midseason trade sent Dwyer to Orlando.
In his long-awaited return to Kansas City, Sporting KC grabbed the last word.
Felipe Gutierrez broke through in the second half, the long goal in Sporting KC’s 1-0 victory Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.
Sporting KC (14-7-6) moved one point shy of first-place FC Dallas in the Western Conference. It’s two points clear of Los Angeles FC for second place.
The pregame storyline Saturday was Dwyer, the second leading scorer in Sporting KC history playing inside Children’s Mercy Park as a visitor for the first time. The in-game storyline was an impenetrable Sporting KC backline and a consequential goal from Gutierrez, a player fighting for his form over the last month.
But Dwyer had his chances to disrupt the latter. A pair of particularly enticing opportunities fell to him — one in each half. Only five minutes into the game, he found an open lane on the outer edge of the penalty box, the precursor to a one-on-one matchup with Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia. His ensuing shot connected with Melia’s shoulder. And after Sporting KC grabbed a one-goal lead in the second half, Dwyer had a chance to pull Orlando even. He attempted to chip Melia, who disposed of the shot.
Gutierrez pulled the trigger only twice, but he made the most of his initial shot, breaking a scoreless line in the 53rd minute after a pass from Yohan Croizet.
Gutierrez blistered the league in his first month here, scoring five goals in his first five games. A sports hernia injury halted the introduction.
A return to health has not yet equated a return to form. The progression has been slow, with Gutierrez even subbed out of one match due to fatigue. He had only two shots on goal in his first seven appearances back.
Dwyer was greeted with applause as his name was announced during the starting lineups, not much of a surprise given his popularity during his time as a resident in Kansas City. But midway through the second half, The Cauldron began a “Sporting reject” chant as he attacked that end of the field. After the game, Dwyer spoke with several of his former teammates. He and Sporting KC midfielder Ilie Sanchez exchanged jerseys.
Dwyer had scored in four of his past five matches, and although Orlando sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, it’s not for a lack of his production. He has 12 goals in 18 matches, his best ratio since 2014, when he broke the Sporting KC club record with 22 goals in a single season.
The entire Sporting KC front line — Diego Rubio, Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi — was absent from the lineup, with their respective national teams. Sporting KC was also without defender Ike Opara, serving a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation. That pushed Andreu Fontas into the lineup for his MLS debut. He joined Sporting KC before last month’s transfer window closed after five years with Celta de Vigo in Spain.
At halftime, Sporting KC recognized its first coach, Ron Newman, who died last month at 84.
Comments