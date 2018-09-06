More details on Sporting KC’s contract extensions for Besler, Zusi, Espinoza, Ilie

Sporting Kansas City offered a glimpse of its future this week, and it looks quite similar to the present. The club secured contract extensions with captain Matt Besler, defender Graham Zusi and midfielders Ilie Sanchez and Roger Espinoza.
The Star gathered more details on the four agreements Thursday. Besler, 31, signed a two-year extension that will run through 2020, according to a source. Zusi, 32, agreed to a three-year contract through 2021. Espinoza, 31, inked a two-year extension through 2020. And Sanchez, 27, signed a three-year contract through 2021 that also includes a club option for 2022.
Besler, Zusi and Espinoza were candidates for a limited form of MLS free agency this offseason. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said he approached each of them during the second week of the season about lengthening their stays in Kansas City. Sanchez had a club option next season, but the extension will replace the final year of his deal, Vermes said during a press conference Tuesday announcing the pacts.
The impact on Sporting Kansas City’s salary cap will be relatively similar to what the club operates with today. All four players will be compensated in the range of targeted allocation money, a source told The Star. Besler, Zusi and Espinoza already fall into that range, each of them making more than the maximum salary cap budget charge of $504,375 but less than $1 million.
The league provides each team with $2.8 million in targeted allocation money (TAM), which can be used to sign new players or re-sign existing players. It essentially helps teams stay under the salary cap. Sporting KC acquired additional TAM when it traded striker Dom Dwyer to Orlando City SC last summer.
According to figures released earlier this year, Espinoza is making $900,00 in guaranteed compensation this year; Besler is at $783,250; Zusi is at $782,102; and Sanchez is at $330,008.
With all four players in line to make in the TAM range for the length of their contract extensions, that equates to a pay bump for Sanchez.
Any player making more than the maximum budget charge of $504,375 is considered a designated player unless his contract is bought down with the TAM funds. By using TAM to lessen the salary cap burden of all four players, Sporting KC has the ability to place three additional designated players on its roster.
Because it has stockpiled TAM from the league and the Dwyer trade, Sporting KC has seven players who currently make more than $500,000, and it added another with Krisztian Nemeth this summer, though Sporting KC is not responsible for his full salary. Vermes told The Star this summer that the club still has the flexibility to add another designated player this offseason. It acquired Felipe Gutierrez in the offseason and made him the highest paid player in franchise history with an annual salary of $1.6 million.
