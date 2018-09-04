Matt Besler signs contract extension to remain with Sporting KC

On a June trip to the West Coast, Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler led his hometown team onto a soccer field for the 241st time. As of that day, no one has worn the Sporting blue more than Besler, an Overland Park native who didn’t think he would make a career out of this, even as he was dominating games as a high school kid at Blue Valley West.
Over the next couple of years, he’ll have a chance to pad his franchise records.
Besler has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Sporting KC, wiping out his potential to test the MLS free agent market this winter.
The two sides are extending a career that is already the longest in franchise history. Earlier this year, Besler became the team’s all-time leader in appearances, starts and minutes played.
He has spent his entire career with Sporting KC, but he has a prominent place with another team. Besler made 47 appearances with the U.S. men’s national team, and in 2014, he became the first Kansas-born player to ever appear in a World Cup. His performance on the world stage generated interest from European teams, prompting his previous contract extension after returning from the tournament. That four-year deal was set to expire at the end of the season.
Instead, the tenure with his hometown club marches on. It’s been one filled with accolades. Besler was named the MLS defender of the year in 2012. He is a five-time all-star.
The trophies will be part of his legacy. He’s won four, including three U.S. Open championships and the 2013 MLS Cup.
After that match, goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen retired, passing along the captain’s armband to Besler. The most recent two U.S. Open Cups have come with Besler serving as the team’s captain.
