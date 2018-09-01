Seattle sets MLS record and ends Sporting KC’s four-match winning streak

Sporting Kansas City’s surge toward the top of the Western Conference spanned the entire month of August, a four-match stretch in which the club did not allow a goal. But as the calendar turned to September on Saturday, Sporting KC ran into a streak with even more momentum — one more long-lasting than any in MLS history.
It proved overwhelming.
Despite scoring just 92 seconds into the match, Sporting KC saw its four-match winning streak come to a close with a 3-1 loss against Seattle on CenturyLink Field on the West Coast.
The Sounders (12-9-5) have won eight straight matches, the longest streak since the league abolished the shootout after the 1999 season. Their latest victory was the product of capitalizing on opportunities and perhaps strokes of good luck that led to a pair of second-half goals after the two teams played to a 1-1 scoreline at halftime.
“I don’t use that word very often, but I’d use it in this case — however you wanna say it, we were definitely unlucky,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said in a phone interview.
Sporting KC (13-7-6) played the final 10 minutes and stoppage time with a man advantage after Seattle defender Chad Marshall was ejected for a challenge on Johnny Russell, a surprising decision that followed a video replay review. But in a theme that ruled that afternoon, Sporting KC squandered its opportunities to finish the ensuing chances. It took 20 shots and placed six on goal.
Seattle didn’t miss. And it had some good fortune.
Seattle midfielder Harry Shipp’s chip deflected off Sporting KC defender Graham Zusi’s hip, flipped over goalkeeper Tim Melia and bounced into the net. That stood as the game-winner. And just four minutes later, Nicolas Lodeiro doubled the margin from a penalty dot after a ball inadvertently hit Ike Opara’s bicep in the penalty area as he was running back to defend a cross.
“Unfortunately, just for a few minutes, a bunch of stuff went against us,” Vermes said. “Not because of some spectacular play, but just kind of unlucky.
“When those things go against you, you can’t criticize how we didn’t play well because that wasn’t the case. We actually played really well.”
Especially early.
In a matchup featuring the two hottest teams in MLS, one of the league’s hottest players, Diego Rubio, broke through first. Only 92 seconds into the match Saturday, he powered a line drive into the far side netting, fooling Seattle keeper Stefan Frei, who didn’t even budge. The ball had been kept alive on a deflection by winger Gerso Fernandes.
Rubio has scored or assisted in seven straight appearances, a franchise record. He has eight goals despite starting just seven matches. The run of form earned him a call up to the Chile men’s national team next week.
Seattle equalized in the 12th minute, and Sporting KC earned a handful of opportunities to regain the lead — none better than Opara streaking through the Seattle defense and chipping a shot that only narrowly clipped Frei’s elbow.
“There were some very good chances in the first half. We were very dangerous in and around the goal,” Vermes said. “Those for sure are chances that you have to put away so you don’t give any opportunity to a team like this or any other team, especially when you’re playing away from home.”
