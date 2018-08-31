Roger Espinoza, an impending free agent, could soon be re-upping with Sporting KC

In January 2014, after his return to Kansas City was fewer than 72 hours old, Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza said some time away had served him good. A two-season stint in England had gained him a stronger appreciation for the club he left behind.
He felt like he was home, he said then, and he planned to “stay as long as they’ll have me.”
That’s at least a little while longer.
Espinoza and Sporting KC are nearing a contract extension that would keep him in Kansas City for at least two more seasons, coach Peter Vermes told The Star. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days.
Espinoza, 31, is playing on the final year of a four-year contract he signed upon returning to MLS from Wigan Athletic in 2014.
“We would not be bringing him back if he did not still demonstrate the hunger he demonstrates every day,” Vermes said. “He’s got an unbelievable work ethic. People don’t realize all the things he does. He’s a guy that helps everyone else on this team be a better player.”
Espinoza has been with Sporting KC since the club plucked him in the 2008 SuperDraft, a tenure interrupted in 2013-14 by his desire to play in the English Premier League.
Each of his two stints in Kansas City has been marked by a menacing style. He plays with an evident tenacity, a midfielder highly-respected by teammates and at times dreaded by opponents.
His fitness has never been questioned. For years, he was known to cover more ground than any other player on the team, though he has adjusted that part of his game in recent seasons.
“The style of play, it suits me well. I feel great,” Espinoza said. “As I’ve gotten older, I position myself better than when I was younger. The runs I make now, they have more purpose. Back then, I’d make three runs, whereas now I just need to do one to cover for a guy.”
His ability to cover multiple positions is a prime and understated fit for a club that presses its fullbacks forward. It made his impending free agency a task Sporting KC wanted to wrap up before the season concluded.
Espinoza, Graham Zusi and Matt Besler are all scheduled to be out of contract at the end of the season. But Sporting KC is nearing the completion of a multi-year extension with Zusi, and negotiations with Besler continue.
Espinoza is being paid $900,000 this season, according to figures released by the MLS Players Association.
He is having a career year in his contribution to the offense. He has nine assists this year after never topping five in his first eight seasons in Kansas City.
“Each season I have goals and things I wanna do as a player. That’s one of the things I wanted to do this year,” Espinoza said. “I’m still looking to improve.”
Beyond his production on the field, Espinoza has grown into a leadership role with Sporting KC. He isn’t afraid to scold a teammate in practice, and he has been an important figure for a group of young players who integrated into the team this year.
Espinoza will turn 32 in October. As he approached the end of this contract, he says he began to consider how much longer he plans to play. As of now, that timeline has no clear end.
“The last year of your contract, you start thinking about how many more (years) I wanna play,” he said. “I do think about that stuff. But definitely a few more years at least.”
Comments