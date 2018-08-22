Graham Zusi, an impending free agent, wants to stay in KC. It’s nearing reality

Late Saturday, an hour after Sporting Kansas City defeated Portland, the home locker room had mostly emptied by the time Graham Zusi finished his postgame treatment. He approached his locker, where a couple of birthday cards were waiting.
Thirty-two.
Zusi was just 22 years old when this journey began, a wide-eyed young man from Florida hoping to make a living playing a kid’s game. A decade later, after MLS trophies, a shelf full of accolades and international appearances on the world’s biggest stage, Zusi now calls Kansas City his home, the birth of the brightest days of his career.
And he plans to stay a little longer.
Zusi and Sporting KC are nearing a multi-year contract extension to prolong his tenure with the only MLS club he’s ever known, both parties told The Star. An agreement would prevent him from becoming a free agent at the end of the season.
“I really have no interest in being anywhere else but here,” Zusi said. “It’s just the way I’ve gone into (the discussions). Both sides — myself and the team — it’s been smooth. The talks have been smooth. We’re moving right along.”
Zusi declined to provide the exact details of the proposed deal, but he added “we’re pretty close” to finalizing it. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes used the same language — “close to being done” — to characterize the negotiations.
Zusi is in the final year of a deal that pays him $782,000. He and teammate Matt Besler — both selected in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft —signed virtually identical contracts after returning home from the 2014 World Cup. The team is also engaged in negotiations with Besler, Vermes said.
Two years ago, Zusi joined Besler on the Sporting Kansas City back line, a move designed to benefit a team that has returned the favor to the player. He now resides at right back, a position that does not pay nearly as well as his former one in the attack — at least for other MLS teams.
Vermes and Zusi declined to discuss the numbers being swapped in the extension, which is expected to be completed before the close of the month, but Vermes made his stance clear. Regardless of how other clubs might value their right backs, he considers Zusi vital to his system.
“It’s an important position for our team and the way we play,” Vermes said. “Those guys are on the ball a lot. We want high-quality guys there. That’s the way it is. So we’re willing to spend more than other teams might want to.”
The numbers bear out the value. Zusi ranks second in the league in touches (2,117) this season. And even while moving back two lines in the formation, he hasn’t lost is ability to impact the attacking third of the field.
Since transitioning to right back last season, Zusi leads all MLS defenders with 12 assists. He has been credited with creating 105 chances, more than double any other full-time defender. He is seventh among all players — not just defenders — in successful passes in the attacking half of the field.
And in discussing his mid-career move, Zusi points out another benefit — the lengthening of his career. He doesn’t expend less energy at right back. He expends a different type of energy, he says. The position requires linear movements, as opposed to the wing, where he was working more on a multi-directional manner.
“I think that’s been very beneficial for my body. The position change has helped me quite a bit,” Zusi said. “You’re at this point in your career where you start to wonder how long you can do it. But to be completely honest, I haven’t felt as good as I have now, at least in the past few years. I feel better now than I have in some time. If I continue to feel that way, I’ve got many more years left in me.”
The deal will reflect that the club feels the same. The two parties are discussing multi-year options.
That would stretch a career that is already one of the longest in franchise history. Zusi ranks second all-time with 241 appearances with the club. Besler has 246.
But he hasn’t shown a sign of slowing. Zusi was named an MLS all-star this summer for the sixth time. Once again, he leads defenders with 46 chances created. And he and teammate Ilie Sanchez have contributed to 10 shutouts, the most in the league.
“I can see that the organization sees the way my body has held up, and they think I have plenty of years left in me,” Zusi said. “It’s not going to be a one-year thing where we go year by year and see how I am. I think they’re understanding that I’ve got at least a few years left in me. And I feel the same way.”
Comments