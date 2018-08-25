Sporting KC sets club record of dominance in shutout over Minnesota

The anxiety remained subtle publicly, but inside the Sporting Kansas City locker room, it was detectable a month ago. After a seventh straight opponent scored multiple goals, the uneasiness crept in, likely a result of the slide in the standings rather than a lack of confidence in the ability to flip the form.
Wherever it derived, it’s gone now.
And Sporting Kansas City is back.
Sporting KC mowed over its fourth straight opponent, pulling out a 2-0 victory against visiting Minnesota on Saturday in front of a crowd of 19,345 at Children’s Mercy Park.
For the first time in franchise history, Sporting KC (13-6-6) posted four straight shutout victories, a surge that places it just one point shy of the pace set by first-place FC Dallas in the Western Conference.
The shutout streak stands at 376 minutes, better than any of its predecessors at the club. Goalkeeper Tim Melia had one of his best nights of the season, saving eight shots for his league-high 11th shutout. How different it all appeared only one month earlier. Sporting KC allowed 16 goals over a six-game winless stretch in the summer, the reason for its annual slump.
But unlike the previous three seasons, this skid has a conclusion. It’s arrived in convincing form, with Sporting KC putting together one dominant showing after another. The club has scored nine straight goals since it last allowed one 29 days ago.
A familiar name throughout the winning streak and an unlikely one materialized on Saturday.
Yohan Croizet found his first MLS goal since April 20 to open the scoring in the 47th minute. After a quiet opening half, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes pulled midfielder Felipe Gutierrez from his lineup. Gutierrez returned from sports hernia surgery only a month ago and has not yet found the form that preceded his injury.
In his place, Vermes went to Croizet.
Croizet returned the favor rather quickly. Just 94 seconds after entrance, he slipped through a clogged Minnesota back line and slid a ball past keeper Bobby Shuttlesworth. Deemed a major part of the club’s offseason, Croizet has just two MLS goals, though he scored another two in the U.S. Open Cup tournament, including a game-winner.
As for the familiar ... Diego Rubio doubled the margin in the 62nd minute, from almost the identical location that Croizet had found success. Rubio has scored or assisted in five straight games. He has four goals and two assists over that time frame, keeping new acquisition Krisztian Nemeth in a substitute role. For the third straight weekend, Nemeth entered the match off the bench.
Sporting KC made one change to its starting lineup, inserting Johnny Russell for Daniel Salloi. It was Russell’s first start since July 14. He scored as a substitute a week ago.
Sporting KC travels to play quickly-rising Seattle next Saturday before returning home to play host to Orlando City on Sept. 8, which could mark striker Dom Dwyer’s initial return to Children’s Mercy Park since last summer’s trade.
