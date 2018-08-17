How Sporting KC plans to use its new high-dollar center back

The spine of the Sporting KC defense stimulated some of the league’s best outputs over the past several years, the root cause of a club on its longest playoff appearance streak in franchise history. In due credit, two of the defense’s occupants have been honored with MLS defender of the year awards and calls from the U.S. national team.
But on Friday, some competition for their playing time arrived.
Sporting KC welcomed center back Andreu Fontas into the fold after the 28-year-old Spanish defender signed a multi-year contract last week. It’s a pricey one, too. Although the specific details of the deal were not disclosed, Fontas will be paid a salary high enough to require targeted allocation money to lessen his burden against the salary cap.
On the face of it, Fontas’ role with his new club isn’t immediately clear. He is exclusively a central defender, and those spots are currently taken by Ike Opara and Matt Besler. Opara won MLS defender of the year honors in 2017; Besler finished fifth in the vote.
Where does that leave Fontas?
“I don’t know. Is he adding depth, or is he going to be a No. 1? I don’t know,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “But I think that will play itself out as we move forward.”
Fontas, a 10-year veteran, has more than 200 professional appearances on his resume. One of his motivations for joining Sporting KC on a free transfer was a lack of recent playing time with Celta Vigo, a club in Spain’s top-flight La Liga.
After five seasons with Celta Vigo, he was working with the club in preseason before his arrival in Kansas City this week. He is not yet match ready, but the hope is the preseason work will provide him a base fitness. He will be indoctrinated into full training Monday.
“First of all, I’m so happy to be here. It’s a big step in my career to be here in Kansas, and I’m ready to help the team, my teammates and the club to reach our objectives,” Fontas said, later adding. “I think it’s a good place for me to train, to be a better player, and I will do my best to (do that) all the time.”
When deemed ready, he could offer a supplement to a Sporting KC defense that has yet to match its 2017 form. Yet it’s played its best as of late. This month, Sporting KC won back-to-back road matches for the first time since 2014, pulling out victories in Houston and Los Angeles. Both came via shutout.
But Fontas is a player Sporting KC has targeted for quite some time, and Vermes did not want to waste a chance for a union once the timing finally fell into place, even if the need was less obvious. Fontas previously played with the Barcelona B system, a location from which Vermes often plucks. Current Sporting KC midfielder Ilie Sanchez emerged through the same system.
“I speak a lot of times with Ilie,” Fontas said. “When I started speaking with the club, I speak with him. He said it’s the right place to be, to play, to live, everything.”
It required patience from both sides. Fontas lost his starting job after a coaching change with Celta Vigo late last season.
Sporting KC had not lost track of the player.
“He’s very, very smart on the field in his position,” Vermes said. “He’s excellent on the ball. That fits really well (with) who we are.”
The fit within the depth chart remains the unknown. Vermes firmly believes in the old adage that competition will bring out the best in players, and perhaps it wasn’t a coincidence that Sporting KC played one of its best defensive games last weekend, days after Fontas’ signing became official.
Besler is also a free agent at the end of the 2018 season, though the team would prefer to re-sign its captain, and there is mutual interest in prolonging the stay.
And in the value of not tipping his hand, Vermes also mentioned the possibility of playing a 3-4-3, with Opara, Besler and Fontas sharing the field together.
“He is left-footed, but there is nowhere in any soccer bible that say you couldn’t play with two left-footed players in both central defender positions,” Vermes said. “And the other side of it is, who knows — maybe we could start playing a 3-4-3. We could play three in the back, and now I have three central defenders. The objective is for us to have high quality at all positions, not just the number ones, but the number twos and number threes as well.”
Comments