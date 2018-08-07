‘KC was always on my mind.’ Krisztian Nemeth gets his wish in return to Sporting KC

On three hours’ sleep, Krisztian Nemeth hopped on a plane destined for Kansas City early Tuesday. A few hours later, he arrived at the Sporting KC practice facility, prepared to greet old friends and meet new teammates.
But first, a chance to clear the air.
His initial stint here ended abruptly in 2016, both sides not altogether pleased with the separation. So as he walked into Pinnacle on Tuesday morning, a day after New England traded him to Sporting KC, coach Peter Vermes was waiting with a handshake and a conversation.
“My biggest thing is I wanted to make sure, as I’m sure he did, that we were on the same page and we understood the past,” Vermes said. “As far as I’m concerned, we both agree that it was the right thing at the time. And now, we’re at a perfect place.”
The best season of Nemeth’s career came in Kansas City in 2015, a year in which he scored 16 goals across all competitions. He wanted more money. An agent took control of the negotiations. Vermes held firm with his offer.
Weeks later, Sporting KC transferred him to Qatar for a $1.5 million transfer fee. The deal left the club shorthanded in its attack. And it left Nemeth homesick for a place in which he resided for just 12 months.
On Tuesday, as Nemeth was re-introduced to local media, he called his return to Kansas City something of a homecoming. In the two-plus years he was away — first in Qatar and then in New England — he tracked Sporting KC. He used social media to follow the team’s acquisitions. On his phone, he watched matches. As Sporting KC lifted the U.S. Open Cup trophy last September, he celebrated.
“I was disappointed to leave this place that I loved to be,” Nemeth said. “At the end, I understand it was the best solution, but of course I was sad to go. And now that I came back, it is the best scenario for both (parties).”
The reunion nearly fell into place last summer, when Sporting KC traded Dom Dwyer to Orlando City SC. That deal initially included three teams, with Nemeth winding up in Kansas City. Instead, he was shipped to New England.
Hours before that transfer window closed, Nemeth signed a contract with MLS that would pay him $1 million annually. As his signature dotted the pages, he still did not know his final destination — New England or Sporting KC.
“I wanted to come here. That was the main target for me at that time,” Nemeth said. “Kansas City was always on my mind. But I cannot control. It was a little bit strange. I’ve never been in a situation like that.”
One year later, Sporting KC completed the deal for $350,000 in allocation money and a 2020 first-round draft pick. New England will be on the hook for a portion of his remaining salary. With Nemeth sitting to his right, Vermes called the trade “a great second chance for all of us.”
It will come with some changes. Nemeth played on the wing in his first term in Kansas City, making room for center forward Dom Dwyer. In his second, he will assume the No. 9 role, with Sporting KC hoping he can halt the turnstile that has included Khiry Shelton, Diego Rubio, Daniel Salloi and most recently Yohan Croizet. That will preserve Salloi and Johnny Russell on the wings.
Nemeth will wear the No. 9 jersey and be available for selection this weekend, when Sporting KC travels to face Los Angeles FC.
“It’s a good chance for me to show (my ability),” Nemeth said. “When I grew up, I was a No. 9. Since then I learned all the positions in the front. If I play on the left or the right, probably I can bring that level. But my best qualities, for sure, I can bring in the No. 9 position.”
The fit for Sporting KC is an obvious one — Nemeth prefers to play with the ball at his feet, ideal for a possession-oriented team. He can create channels for the wings, Vermes said, but he’s plenty capable of finishing a chance himself.
He has scored only once since joining New England last summer. But he spoke often Tuesday about motivation for a fresh start.
“It’s the place that we’ve been seeking to add someone of high quality. He is that — no doubt in my mind,” Vermes said. “He’s gonna get his chance, but I think there’s no doubt his quality will add so much to our team in so many ways.
“It was a simple decision to this. It probably took time, but I don’t think it was a lack of effort. I’m always a believer that things happen at the right time, and I think this is the right time.”
