Sporting KC reaches deal with Spanish defender

During a week in which it bolstered its offense with the return of Krisztian Nemeth, Sporting Kansas City cemented a transfer addition to its back line.
Sporting KC has signed Spanish center back Andreu Fontas to a multi-year contract, a source told The Star. The club has acquired Fontas’ rights on a free transfer, the source said.
Fontas, 28, has not yet joined the team in Kansas City, with a holdup in his international paperwork preventing his arrival. But the completion of his contract will make the addition official before the transfer window closes Wednesday, even if the paperwork is not yet secured by that date.
Sporting KC has been in the market for a top center back since parting ways with Emiliano Amor, a move the club has yet to announce. Amor does not yet have a landing spot.
Fontas, who played the previous five years with Celta de Vigo, could push for playing time quickly upon his arrival. Starting center backs Matt Besler and Ike Opara have both missed time because of injury this season. Sporting KC has also allowed 30 goals this season after conceding 29 all of last year.
That drop off has prompted Sporting KC to look to enhance the center of its defense this transfer window, an objective accomplished by bringing in competition. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes has previously expressed a desire to possess three starting caliber central defenders on his roster.
Fontas has a recognizable track record, emerging through the Barcelona B system. Sporting KC players Ilie Sanchez and Cristian Lobato also played for Barcelona B, as did past signings Uri Rosell and Jordi Quintilla.
Fontas has played more than 200 matches in his professional career. He has scored three goals over the past two years.
