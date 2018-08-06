Sporting KC brings back Krisztian Nemeth in trade with New England, per sources

After a 54-week search for a new striker, Sporting Kansas City has landed a familiar name.
Sporting KC traded for forward Krisztian Nemeth on Monday, sending $350,000 in allocation money and a 2020 first-round draft pick to the New England Revolution, league sources told The Star.
The transaction, arriving two days before the close of the summer transfer window, reunites a player and club who flourished together in 2015 before a sudden divorce months later.
Sporting KC has been searching for an upgrade at striker for more than a year, but its attempt to tap the overseas market was rebuffed. The club turned Monday to a known commodity whose role with New England had grown uncertain. Nemeth scored 10 goals in his lone season in Kansas City before he was transferred to Qatar but has provided little productivity since his return to MLS last summer.
With three months left on the 2018 MLS regular-season schedule, a reunion with Sporting KC offers a fresh start. He will plug into the top of a lineup that remains in search of consistent scoring output from its center forwards since trading Dom Dwyer to Orlando City SC in July 2017.
Sporting KC tried to add Nemeth last summer, after the Dwyer trade, but refused to meet the Columbus Crew’s asking price for the No. 1 spot in the allocation order, which was required to sign him. Instead, the Crew received $400,000 in allocation money from New England.
The selling price is $50,000 cheaper one year later, though it includes a 2020 first-round pick. Of the money Sporting KC will send New England — a blip in the $1.6 million it acquired in the Dwyer trade — $250,000 will be in targeted allocation money and $100,000 in general allocation money, sources said.
Sporting KC will also be on the hook for a lower salary. Nemeth, 29, is making just north of $1 million in 2018, according to figures released from the MLS Players Union in the spring. But a league source told The Star that New England will be responsible for more than half of the remaining money Nemeth is owed this year. His contract expires after the 2019 season.
Nemeth had scored only once in New England since his return to the U.S. last summer. He started just four matches for the Revolution after the club endured a coaching change in 2018, recording two assists.
During his stint in Kansas City, Nemeth played primarily on the wing, even though he considered himself a striker. He scored 10 goals in 28 appearances and had the MLS goal of the year.
Sporting KC has scored more effectively since it traded Dwyer to Orlando — and it’s on pace to break a club record in goals — but the yield from central forward has been lacking. Khiry Shelton opened the season as the starter, scoring twice before knee surgery sidelined him. He is expected to return in about a month. Diego Rubio is atop the depth chart now. He has four goals — including the game-winner Saturday in Houston — but all four have come in a substitute role.
With spending money approved by ownership, Sporting KC scoured foreign leagues with its sights set on a high-dollar acquisition. But it encountered snags as it targeted several players during the winter transfer window and encountered the same this summer. With two days left in this window, Sporting KC acted.
Nemeth is a technical forward who prefers to play with the ball at his feet, a potential fit for Sporting KC, which is second in MLS at 56.2 percent possession in 22 games.
Sporting KC, third in the Western Conference after a weekend victory in Houston, presumably is optimistic it will find a motivated player after a flop in New England. It has seen the best of Nemeth in 2015, when he played alongside Dwyer in the Sporting KC attack.
But as the team convened for training camp in Arizona the following January, Nemeth requested a bump in salary and eventually a transfer after those talks stalled. Sporting KC reached a deal with Al Gharafa in Qatar, where Nemeth played for 18 months before joining New England.
