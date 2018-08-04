Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for August 4

August 04, 2018 10:38 PM

Sporting Kansas City 1

Dynamo 0

Kansas City

0

1

1

Houston

0

0

0

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Diego Rubio, 61st), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Gianluca Busio, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi.

HOUSTON: Joe Willis; Leonardo, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Adolfo Machado, 20th), Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Ronaldo Pena, 72nd), Romell Quioto.

GOAL SCORING

Kansas City: 1, Rubio, 4 (Busio), 74th minute.

Houston: None.

SKC

HOU

Shots

14

9

Shots on goal

4

4

Saves

4

3

Corner kicks

4

3

Fouls

16

12

Offsides

2

1

YELLOW CARDS

Kansas City: Sinovic (unsporting behavior), 22nd; Rubio (unsporting behavior), 92nd.

Houston: Quioto (unsporting behavior), 4th; Elis (dissent), 15th; Garcia (dissent), 19th; Willis, 70th; Pena (unsporting behavior), 80th; Leonardo (unsporting behavior), 100th.

RED CARDS

Kansas City: None.

Houston: Fuenmayor (serious foul), 14th; Ceren (violent conduct), 95th; Elis (review), 99th.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Chris Penso.

Assistant referee: Apolinar Mariscal.

Assistant referee: Mike Rottersman.

Fourth official: Alejandro Mariscal.

Video assistant referee: Daniel Radford.

Attendance: 14,675.

