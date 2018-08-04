Sporting Kansas City summary for August 4

Sporting Kansas City 1
Dynamo 0
Kansas City
0
1
—
1
Houston
0
0
—
0
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Diego Rubio, 61st), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Gianluca Busio, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi.
HOUSTON: Joe Willis; Leonardo, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Adolfo Machado, 20th), Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Ronaldo Pena, 72nd), Romell Quioto.
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: 1, Rubio, 4 (Busio), 74th minute.
Houston: None.
SKC
HOU
Shots
14
9
Shots on goal
4
4
Saves
4
3
Corner kicks
4
3
Fouls
16
12
Offsides
2
1
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: Sinovic (unsporting behavior), 22nd; Rubio (unsporting behavior), 92nd.
Houston: Quioto (unsporting behavior), 4th; Elis (dissent), 15th; Garcia (dissent), 19th; Willis, 70th; Pena (unsporting behavior), 80th; Leonardo (unsporting behavior), 100th.
RED CARDS
Kansas City: None.
Houston: Fuenmayor (serious foul), 14th; Ceren (violent conduct), 95th; Elis (review), 99th.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Chris Penso.
Assistant referee: Apolinar Mariscal.
Assistant referee: Mike Rottersman.
Fourth official: Alejandro Mariscal.
Video assistant referee: Daniel Radford.
Attendance: 14,675.
Comments