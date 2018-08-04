Slump buster? Sporting KC shuts out Houston 1-0 with late goal

With its place in the standings growing precarious, Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Zusi remarked a day ago that busting out of a slump would require an ugly win. That some sort of grind-it-out, unattractive victory could commence the turn of a midseason tide.
And indeed, this was neither pretty nor conventional.
But it was effective.
Sporting Kansas City pulled out a 1-0 victory in Houston late Saturday, putting its slide on hiatus in a match in which the Dynamo had three players and its head coach ejected.
Sporting KC (10-6-6) played a frustrating middle hour — with nothing to show from a man advantage — before a superb linkup from 16-year-old Gianluca Busio and Diego Rubio guided the game-winner in the 74th minute.
“I wouldn’t say it was our best performance ever, but what I’d say is it was a very disciplined performance,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said in a phone interview.
On a night in which he became the youngest player to start a match in franchise history, Busio curled a ball to Rubio in the penalty area, and Rubio tallied his fourth of the season, all of them in a substitute role.
The assist from Busio was indicative of a player who is professionally mature beyond his years. Two months ago, he was too young to obtain a drivers license. On Saturday, he had the game-winning assist in his first MLS start.
“Busio was the man of the match,” Vermes said. “He played fantastic. For a 16-year-old kid to play the way he did in that game is incredible.”
Rubio ensured the pass would not go wasted. He has commented that he would prefer not to be known simply as a super sub, but his effectiveness in the role is doing little to aid his cause. His calm finish ended a dispiriting segment that saw Sporting KC unable to breakthrough playing with 11 men against Houston’s 10 for a lengthy spell.
Houston played 75 minutes with 10 men. It concluded the evening with just eight and without its head coach. Houston’s Darwin Ceren put his hands to Rubio’s neck and received an ejection in stoppage time, and Alberth Elis was sent off for elbowing Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia.
The emotion boiled after the early ejection. Houston defender Alejandro Fuenmayor was tossed in the 14th minute for shouldering Busio in the head on a late aerial challenge. Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera vehemently argued the call, and he was ejected at halftime.
“There was a lot of stuff that was happening during the course of the game, and our guys kept their composure really well,” Vermes said. “They didn’t get baited into anything. They didn’t react, even though there was some situations that they could have. So from that perspective, I’m really, really happy with the discipline emotionally.”
Even more pleased with the effect on the standings.
In the previous six weeks, Sporting KC slipped from first place in the Western Conference to fifth place. It could vault into second place by the end of the weekend.
It was the first time in eight league matches that Sporting KC has not allowed multiple goals in a match, a statistic certainly aided by the man advantage that arrived when Busio suffered a foul on a challenge.
Busio was thrust into the plot line only 14 minutes into the match. He was an even a bigger story before it. The only two younger players than Busio to start an MLS match are Freddy Adu (at age 14) and Alphonso Davies (15). Erik Palmer-Brown was previously the youngest player in Sporting KC history when he made his MLS debut at 17 years old.
“They took a few real shots at him,” Vermes said of Busio. “He never lost himself. He was really, really good.”
Comments