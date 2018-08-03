Let’s dig into Sporting KC’s playoff footing and its chances to tilt the standings

In its move from Swope Park this winter, Sporting Kansas City left most of its belongings behind. A new practice facility in Kansas City, Kan., awaited, equipped with plenty of upgrades.
But there was one item in particular that survived the relocation. Nailed to a wall, a massive board shows the up-to-the-minute MLS standings.
“I believe you should always know exactly where you stand,” Sporting coach Peter Vermes says.
Every player has a different preference — some constantly study the standings; others would rather not bother — but Vermes offers them little choice. After the move, the wall presentation was replicated, and the league table is now sprinkled throughout the Pinnacle complex.
“I can’t speak for everyone, but I know exactly what’s going on with the standings at all times,” Sporting KC defender Graham Zusi said. “I think you should.”
Over the past month, those displays detail what everyone in that locker room already knows — Sporting KC has been steadily sliding down the Western Conference. A month ago, the club was slotted in the No. 1 spot in the West. Heading into Saturday’s match against the Dynamo, it sits in fifth, just four points clear of the playoff line.
After last weekend’s loss to FC Dallas, Sporting’s fifth straight game without a victory, Vermes said, “I’m not here to talk about the playoffs and all these other things. We got a lot of games left in the season.”
Indeed, there are 12 weeks remaining in the regular season. That’s 38 percent of the schedule yet to be completed. Even as the slide puts Sporting KC in a precarious position, there are few inside the club already crunching the numbers on potential playoff seeding.
So allow us.
The next 15 days supply Sporting KC a challenge, with the trip to Houston followed by another to Los Angeles FC and then a home date with Portland.
But don’t let that cloud the totality of the picture. Sporting KC will play just six of its final 13 matches against teams currently above the playoff line. The remaining seven come against teams residing in the bottom half of the league.
The figures indicate Sporting KC could see little movement either way over the next several weeks. Three of the four teams above Sporting KC in the West — FC Dallas, LA Galaxy and Portland — have easier remaining schedules than Sporting KC, and Los Angeles FC’s is nearly identical in difficulty. In other words, moving into a top-four spot — the requirements for a guaranteed home playoff game — could be tough.
On the other hand, the four teams immediately chasing Sporting KC — Real Salt Lake, Vancouver, Minnesota and Houston — not only have more difficult remaining schedules than Sporting KC, they are considerably more difficult. Each of those four teams will only play four more opponents who are below the playoff line. The rest will come against playoff teams.
That all will mean very little, of course, if Sporting KC can’t bust out of its slump. It’s a league in which recent form matters every bit as much — and likely more — than the preceding months. And the form that put Sporting KC in the playoff picture hasn’t been recognizable over the last 30 days.
Thus, it starts there.
“I feel urgency at all times to get points, but especially when we haven’t gotten any in awhile,” Zusi said. “Look, almost every single team in the league goes through peaks and valleys, and we happen to be in a valley right now. We need to climb out of it.
“A lot of times to initiate that, it’s just an ugly game that the guys just come together and grind something out. I can almost guarantee that’s going to be the case this time as well, but we have to be the ones to do that. We have to grind out a result and a win to initiate that climb. There’s an opportunity for us to do that Saturday.”
