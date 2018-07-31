Sporting KC working to acquire Spanish center back before transfer window closes

A week after parting ways with center back Emiliano Amor, Sporting Kansas City is on the verge of replenishing its depth chart at the position.
The club is pursuing Spanish center back Andreu Fontas, a source told The Star. There remain formalities to work through — financial and otherwise — before an agreement is reached, despite a report in Spain that the deal has been completed. But the two sides are moving in a positive direction.
“There’s nothing concrete on any player movement from our team at this point,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said Tuesday. Asked about the prospects of acquiring Fontas specifically, Vermes repeated the same line.
But The Star’s source expects an agreement before the close of the summer transfer window on Aug. 8 and possibly as soon as the end of the week.
Vermes and Brian Bliss, the team’s director of player personnel, have been chasing a center back for most of the window. Vermes has long preferred to have three starter-caliber players at the position, and there is no obvious replacement for starters Ike Opara or Matt Besler should either of them miss time.
As reported by The Star last week, the club has parted ways with Amor, though a final transaction has not been announced. Amor was on a one-year loan agreement that will not be finished.
Fontas, 28, would offer a more experienced replacement. He has played five years for Celta de Vigo, a club competing in La Liga, the top flight in Spain. He possesses a familiar track record to past Sporting KC targets, emerging through the Barcelona B system. Sporting KC players Ilie Sanchez and Cristian Lobato also played for Barcelona B, as did past signings Uri Rosell and Jordi Quintilla.
According to the report in Vigo, Fontas has dreamed of playing in America. He would leave behind a track record in Spain that includes more than 200 appearances across all competitions in his professional career, which began in 2010. He was briefly a member of Spain’s youth national team systems, when he played mostly as a defensive midfielder. From his central defender position as a senior team member, he has scored three goals over the past two years.
Opara signed a multi-year contract during the offseason. Besler is on a deal that expires at the end of the season, though adding Fontas would not preclude the club from negotiating a long-term deal with its captain.
