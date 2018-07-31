Analysis: How Sporting KC’s Ilie could be the backbone to an MLS Cup run

The holding midfielder role in soccer isn’t an exciting position. You’re not going to see flashy moves or highlight-reel moments very often. The position is stuck in limbo between the last-ditch heroics of a center-back and the cheer-inducing skills and goals from an attacking midfielder or forward.
What a holding midfielder will give you, though, is the groundwork and spine of a championship-winning roster. Simply put, they are the common denominator in any championship team.
And in Ilie Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City may just have that special kind of player who can go on to bring the MLS Cup back to KC for the first time since 2013.
Before we go into the specifics of what Ilie does and can continue to do for Kansas City, it’s important to know the job a holding midfielder is tasked to do.
Primarily, the task of a holding midfielder is to break up opposition counter-attacks, disrupt the opposition’s run of play and regain and maintain possession in their own half. Lastly, as he still holds a role in the midfield, he must still be able to control the ball under pressure and contribute to attacks, if need be.
If a holding midfielder is good at his job, he can literally control the entire momentum and flow of a game.
One of the best holding midfielders in the world is Manchester City’s Fernandinho. Operating in the shadows of a star-studded squad, the Brazilian was a key piece in Man City’s record-breaking 2017-18 Premier League campaign, acting as almost a brick wall in front of Man City’s defense.
The video below shows just the sheer amount of times Fernandinho has cut out a potential goal-scoring opportunity.
On the MLS level, the best way we can compare Ilie to his peers is by looking at the holding midfielders on the last three MLS Cup winners: Portland’s Diego Chara (2015), Seattle’s Osvaldo Alonso (2016) and Toronto’s Michael Bradley (2017).
Comparisons can be made by looking at these three players’ stats per 90 minutes during their championship-winning seasons via Squawka.com’s comparison matrix, then comparing them to Ilie’s 2018 stats so far as we head into the All-Star game, a match that Ilie was deservedly voted into.
Firstly, we’ll look at the defensive side of Ilie’s play. As aforementioned, one of a holding midfielder’s roles is disrupting and breaking up the play of the opposition when they’re on the attack.
When compared to the previous three MLS Cup-winning holding midfielders, Ilie sits in the middle of the road for interceptions, averaging 1.8 per game. This is ahead of Alonso’s average of 1.55, but just behind Chara (1.9) and well behind Bradley (2.6).
Ilie still shows an innate ability to sniff out danger and extinguish it before a chance is presented to the opposition.
In the play below, during Kansas City’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas on Saturday, Ilie appears to be drifting toward the near post before realizing the danger on his back shoulder that Maxi Urruti posed. He quickly repositions himself to intercept and clear out Jordan Cano’s cross.
His tackle rate also lags behind his peers at just 1.6 per game. This compares to Bradley’s 2.10, Alonso’s 2.73 and Chara’s 3 per game. It’s also worth noting that Bradley’s and Ilie’s totals are a little lower because they play similar roles of sitting deeper in the midfield, while Alonso and Chara marauded up the field and got involved with challenges in the opposition’s third during their championship-winning seasons.
Sitting farther back allows Ilie to help more readily on counter-attacks. In the play below, Ilie effectively cuts off the run of Michael Barrios, who would have had a shot on goal between Matt Besler and Ike Opara.
Additionally, despite the low tackle rate, Ilie leads by a long shot when it comes to duels-won percentage.
With 57 percent of his duels won, his nearest competitor is Alonso, with 54 percent, followed by Chara and Bradley, both at 47 percent. When the ball is in the air or challenged on the ground, Ilie can be trusted as one of the most successful players in the league to find the ball at his feet following a duel.
As for Ilie’s offensive side of the game, he gets a lot of his work done from deep in the midfield, sitting just in front of the pair of center backs and offering himself as an outlet to restart attacks.
With an incredible passing accuracy of 85 percent this season, Ilie around the average of his peers, just ahead of Bradley (84) and equal with Chara (85) but well behind Alonso (92).
Against Dallas on Saturday, Ilie didn’t have to be in the thick of play to create a chance at goal. In the first big chance of the game, he switched the ball across the field and put it on a plate for Gerso Fernandes, who could only shoot wide.
Later in the half, he threaded another ball through a pair of Dallas players to Felipe Gutierrez, who managed to keep the ball moving forward to Daniel Salloi, who couldn’t convert the final ball.
The kind of passing capabilities Ilie possesses have allowed him to amass three assists heading into the All-Star game. In their full championship seasons, Chara only managed to pick up four assists, while Bradley managed three and Alonso didn’t assist a single goal.
If Sporting Kansas City were to go all the way to the MLS Cup Final, Ilie is on pace for six assists.
There are also the intangibles that make Ilie such a valuable asset for Kansas City. With the reintroduction of Gutierrez following injury, Ilie is now allowed to sit farther back when Kansas City go on the attack.
There are times when he’ll slot in between the pair of center backs, or drop back cover one of them if they go farther up the pitch with the ball.
The play above, between Besler and Ilie, may not have seemed important at the time, but Ilie provides an extra layer of cover in case things go wrong. When Kansas City does enter the attacking third, he advances forward a little. When the ball is cleared by Dallas, he’s there to pick up the loose ball and restart an attack.
Sporting KC’s current six-game winless skid is a problem that has plagued Peter Vermes’ squad the last couple of years. It just seems to have come earlier than usual this season.
The whole team is struggling to come together right now, but there is no denying that Ilie is a vital part of this club. And when they finally stop leaking goals and pick up the pieces, Ilie could be a major piece of the puzzle to allow Kansas City to go on a late-season run and eventually capture an MLS Cup championship.
