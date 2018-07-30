A teenage Sporting KC fan died hours before the team was to honor him. They did anyway

A distinct orange seat dots the north corner of Children’s Mercy Park. At each Sporting Kansas City match, the chair is occupied by an honoree of the Victory Project, a club initiative to support children who are battling cancer.
On Saturday, the seat reserved for 15-year-old Jordan Rodriguez was left vacant.
Rodriguez, a devout sports fan from Oak Grove, died earlier Saturday morning after a second bout with cancer.
In an emotional pre-game ceremony, Sporting KC spread a jersey across the seat, “Rodriguez” scripted on its nameplate, and recognized his memory with a moment of silence before its match against FC Dallas. The Cauldron, Sporting Kansas City’s supporters group, chanted his name.
A video of the observance was passed along to his family.
“We still wanted to do something to honor him and his life,” said Brandi Thomas, who works with the Victory Project as the Sporting KC director of community programs. “We circled back with his family to make sure they were comfortable with it, and once they were, we marked his place in that seat.”
The Victory Project came into contact with Jordan earlier this year, after he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. As part of his wish, Jordan wanted his bedroom turned into a gaming room. He was a devoted sports fan, particularly of the NBA, and had been looking forward to watching a Sporting KC match in person.
With design work from HGTV’s Jennifer Bertrand, the Victory Project painted sports murals on his bedroom walls and purchased a $6,000 gaming computer. With help from Sporting KC player Brad Evans, the room was unveiled to Jordan in April. In a picture from that day, Jordan is sitting next to Evans in his new gaming chair, holding a soccer ball signed by the entire Sporting KC roster, a smile on his face.
“He knew he would be spending a lot more time at home, and he wanted a place where he could just get away from everything,” Thomas said. “When he saw it, he said he was never going to leave his room.”
Jordan was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but had beaten the disease the following year before it returned in January.
The Victory Project has focused its efforts on kids who, like Jordan, are battling cancer for a second, third or fourth time, a program it calls Sporting Wishes. The foundation works with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and grants a “second wish” to kids, which includes a chance to watch a Sporting KC match from a suite.
Jordan was the second person to be observed after death. In May 2017, 6-year-old Lucian Teegarden was honored after dying.
