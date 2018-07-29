Sporting KC hands debut to youngest player in MLS this season

When Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio stepped onto the freshly-mown turf at Children’s Mercy Park in the 77th minute on Saturday evening against FC Dallas, he became the youngest player to feature in the MLS this season.
At 16 years, 3 months old, he beats out Vancouver Whitecaps Alphonso Davies by over a year. Busio also became one of the youngest players to ever play in the MLS.
“Be strong on the ball, be confident, and just play your game,” were the words that Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes told Busio as they stood together on the sideline, waiting for a stoppage in play.
But Vermes also wishes he’d brought Busio on earlier in the game.
“He was actually a really good spark when he came in,” Vermes said following Sporting KC’s 3-2 loss. “For a 16-year-old, a tremendous, tremendous performance.”
Replacing Felipe Gutierrez, who was starting his first game since March due to injury, Busio was given the freedom to roam up the pitch and help aid his team on attack. Holding midfielder Ilie Sanchez allowed Busio to not worry as much about the defensive side of the game and focus on pulling Sporting back into the game.
The 16-year-old almost made an immediate impact, too, as he sent a looping ball over the top of the Dallas defense to Graham Zusi at the back post, but Zusi was unable to get the ball under control.
“He didn’t play like he was 16-years-old, that’s for sure,” Vermes said. “He’s got great understanding of the game going forward, what the game needs, where to play the ball. His decisions on the ball are fantastic.”
Busio, who was signed by Sporting KC in 2017, has quickly ascended through the ranks of the academy and USL affiliate Swope Park Rangers. With Swope Park, Busio has picked up one assist in six appearances, while also making his professional (for Sporting KC) debut in the U.S. Open Cup against Real Salt Lake on June 6.
But his MLS debut on Saturday evening posed a different challenge, as he faced a full-strength Dallas team that sits atop the Western Conference. And this was in front of over 20,000 fans.
“II just tried to treat it as another game really. I feel like I wouldn’t play as well as I usually do if I think of it as a pro game,” Busio said.
“Just treat it as a regular game, and of course try to play quicker, think a lot faster, try to make a lot of my decisions a lot faster,” he continued.
Despite Busio’s impressive performance, Vermes is still hesitant on giving a player so young a major role on the team. With Kansas City now winless in six games, he is more concerned with filling the goal leaking holes that persist in his current squad, as well as continuing the consistency on attack.
Picking up just one point in their last 5 MLS games, as well as being dumped out of the U.S. Open Cup by the Houston Dynamo, Kansas City now sits nine points behind first-place Dallas in the Western Conference.
With the All-Star game on Wednesday, Vermes will have a chance to recuperate his men before they return to action on August 4 against Houston.
Comments