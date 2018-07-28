Sporting Kansas City summary for July 28

FC Dallas 3
Sporting Kansas City 2
Dallas
1
2
—
3
Kansas City
0
2
—
2
DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Marcos Pedroso, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Cristian Colman, 82nd), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Ryan Hollingshead, 90th), Victor Ulloa; Tesho Akindele (Paxton Pomykal, 81st), Maximiliano Urruti.
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Jaylin Lindsey, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez (Gianluca Busio, 77th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Diego Rubio (Yohan Croizet, 70th), Daniel Salloi.
GOAL SCORING
Dallas: 1, Barrios, 1, 23rd minute. 3, Barrios, 2 (Lamah), 62nd. 4, Barrios, 3 (Urruti), 74th.
Kansas City: 2, Fernandes, 2, 50th. 5, Salloi, 7 (Opara), 98th.
FCD
SKC
Shots
11
16
Shots on goal
6
4
Saves
2
3
Corner kicks
3
8
Fouls
13
15
Offsides
6
1
YELLOW CARDS
Dallas: Gruezo (unsporting behavior), 15th; Lamah (unsporting behavior), 41st; Pedroso (unsporting behavior), 69th; Urruti (unsporting behavior), 99th.
Kansas City: Opara (unsporting behavior), 47th; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 87th.
RED CARDS
Dallas: None.
Kansas City: None.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Drew Fischer.
Assistant referee: Gianni Facchini.
Assistant referee: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho.
Fourth official: Rosendo Mendoza.
Video assistant referee: Younes Marrakchi.
Attendance: 20,758.
