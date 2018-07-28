Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for July 28

July 28, 2018 10:41 PM

FC Dallas 3

Sporting Kansas City 2

Dallas

1

2

3

Kansas City

0

2

2

DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Marcos Pedroso, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Cristian Colman, 82nd), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Ryan Hollingshead, 90th), Victor Ulloa; Tesho Akindele (Paxton Pomykal, 81st), Maximiliano Urruti.

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Jaylin Lindsey, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez (Gianluca Busio, 77th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Diego Rubio (Yohan Croizet, 70th), Daniel Salloi.

GOAL SCORING

Dallas: 1, Barrios, 1, 23rd minute. 3, Barrios, 2 (Lamah), 62nd. 4, Barrios, 3 (Urruti), 74th.

Kansas City: 2, Fernandes, 2, 50th. 5, Salloi, 7 (Opara), 98th.

FCD

SKC

Shots

11

16

Shots on goal

6

4

Saves

2

3

Corner kicks

3

8

Fouls

13

15

Offsides

6

1

YELLOW CARDS

Dallas: Gruezo (unsporting behavior), 15th; Lamah (unsporting behavior), 41st; Pedroso (unsporting behavior), 69th; Urruti (unsporting behavior), 99th.

Kansas City: Opara (unsporting behavior), 47th; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 87th.

RED CARDS

Dallas: None.

Kansas City: None.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Drew Fischer.

Assistant referee: Gianni Facchini.

Assistant referee: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho.

Fourth official: Rosendo Mendoza.

Video assistant referee: Younes Marrakchi.

Attendance: 20,758.

