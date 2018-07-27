How Sporting KC can bust out of its slump with first-place FC Dallas in town

As Sporting Kansas City players packed their belongings before leaving a Houston locker room last week, coach Peter Vermes outlined the upcoming itinerary. With 10 days between matches, he offered them a four-day break — from training, from working out, from everything — but it came with a very specific instruction.
Get away from soccer, he told them. Don’t come to the facility. Don’t watch film. Don’t even think about the game.
In a midseason break that provides a physical rest, Vermes was more concerned that his players receive a mental one. And when they returned Monday, he’d noticed an effect.
“When I saw the guys come back, I saw some energy that wasn’t there in the last couple weeks,” Vermes said.
The psychological break could be part of the solution to busting out of a summer slump that has stretched across five matches. Sporting KC has not won since June 23.
Another piece of the solution: The return of some starters. Captain Matt Besler, reigning MLS defender of the year Ike Opara and midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, the team’s highest-paid player, were full participants in practice this week. Sporting KC has not had all three players healthy simultaneously since the opening month of the season. Vermes did not divulge his starting lineup but said all three will be available for selection Saturday.
Sporting KC plays host to first-place FC Dallas, a match suddenly engulfed with urgency for a club sliding down the Western Conference standings.
“When you change the lineup often and it’s due to injuries, it takes the chemistry a little bit off,” midfielder Roger Espinoza said. “Yes, the guys have been here for awhile, but when you don’t have a lot of games and everybody is playing different positions, it makes it every difficult. It makes it tough. But, hey, guys have started getting healthy. I think that’s going to get team chemistry back.”
The injuries have played a role, and likely a significant role, but certainly not the only one.
Sporting Kansas City’s identity as a defensive-minded team has escaped it over the past month. It has allowed multiple goals in seven straight matches. The past two included a center back tandem without Opara or Besler.
Asked how to revert back to its defensive strength, Vermes replied, “We won’t get back to the way we were playing until we get all the guys back that were playing at that time.”
But the execution and cohesion must be improved, too. As the lineup as cycled, there have been noticeable moments of players not on the same page as some of their teammates, a problem derived from not often playing with one another.
“We’re not defending as well as we have been (before) the last few games,” forward Johnny Russell said. “We’re not doing that as a team. It starts in the front. It starts from those guys. We’re just not really clicking defensively. We’ve done a lot of work on that. We feel that we’ve put it right, but not until we go in the games will you know that for sure.”
