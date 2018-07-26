‘Kansas City should have a women’s soccer team,’ U.S. national team players say

A stroll through the Kansas City airport triggered a feeling of familiarity for U.S. women’s national team co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn. It persisted as she traveled to the team hotel last week, gazing out her window and recognizing the city’s landmarks and roads.
“It definitely still feels like home,” Sauerbrunn said. “A lot of fond memories here.”
That’s all that’s left now, though. Sauerbrunn played five seasons for FC Kansas City, a franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League. But the club folded last offseason before its player contracts were adopted by expansion-side Utah Royals FC.
Sauerbrunn is back playing in Kansas City for the first time Thursday, as the U.S. women’s national team faces Japan in the Tournament of Nations at Children’s Mercy Park.
A day earlier, she reflected on the absence of a professional outdoor women’s team in Kansas City.
“It’s sad. I think Kansas City has shown to be a good soccer city,” Sauerbrunn said. “I think the support Sporting Kansas City gets is great. I think it was really sad (FCKC) folded.
“But I’m holding out hope it’s not a forever thing — that Kansas City will have a pro team again one day.”
FC Kansas City was one of the original franchises of the NWSL. The club won two championships in five seasons before ceasing operations.
It switched ownership prior to the 2017 season before Elam Baer sold his membership back to the league, prompting the eventual end of the club.
“When we found out they would be (folding), I think it was devastating for sure,” said U.S. women’s national team forward Amy Rodriguez, who played for FC Kansas City. “Kansas City should have a women’s team.
“I loved it here. Kansas City is so close to my heart still. I built wonderful relationships here. So it was devastating to have to leave that.”
