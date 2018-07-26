Emiliano Amor and Sporting KC nearing deal to part ways

Emiliano Amor’s stint in Kansas City is nearing an end after just five months.
Sporting Kansas City is on the verge of reaching a deal that would either return Amor to his home Argentina or transfer him to another club, a source told The Star.
Amor, 23, had joined Sporting KC on a one-year loan from Argentine club Velez Sarsfield in January, with the option to purchase a permanent transfer at the end of the season.
But the loan appears done before the year is up.
A week ago, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes called out the effort of “some players (who) didn’t give everything they had” during an Open Cup loss in Houston. He said those players would “find themselves very, very, very, very, very far away from the team and trying to get back in.”
Vermes did not mention Amor or any other players by name.
Amor has not been at practice since that match.
He is scheduled to be paid $225,000 in 2018. Without a transaction finalized, it is not yet clear who will be responsible for the remainder of his salary.
Amor started three MLS matches and played in three more in the U.S. Open Cup tournament. He slotted third on the central defender depth chart, the top backup to Ike Opara and Matt Besler, both of whom have missed time with injuries this season. Besler and Opara returned to training Tuesday and are expected to be available for Saturday’s match against FC Dallas.
But the depth behind the duo is thin and could adjust Sporting KC’s plans during the summer transfer window, which closes Aug. 8. The club has 23-year-old Amer Didic, who has never appeared in an MLS match, and rookie Graham Smith, who has played in just two.
Comments